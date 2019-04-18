Golf
Senior Men's League
Thursday's Scores
Ed Adams 24, Clint Pepper 24, Wayne Parks 28, Lee Shepherd 28, Wayne Bordewyk 29, Rich Cabe 29, Duane Day 29, Chuck Fyler 29, Alan Garrett 29, Jim Haddock 29, Ed Wegner 29, Ron Hansen J. 31, Jack Jacobs 31, Tom Wilson 31, Mark Bratek 32, Dennis Hanken 32, Dick McIontosh 32, Randy Vetch 32, Jerry Carpenter 33, Ken McClain 33, Fred Mettler 33, Ron Uecker 33, Dennis Baxley 34, Bob Wood 34, Dick Riggert 35, Ralph Schat 35, Mark Bruhn 36, Frank Thomson 37, Louie LaRoche 38, Mel Woolley 40, Wes Broer 42.
Rapid City Invitational
Girls
Team Scores -- 1. Pierre 365, 2. R.C. Stevens 403
Individual scores
R.C. Stevens (412): Taylor Wit 40-44—84; Tanna Phares 47-52—99; Harlee Kehr 49-59—108; Macy Loos 61-56—117; Tiffany Fuhrmann 52-60—112; Izzy hood 73-58—131
Pierre (365): Hallie Gronlund 42-47—89; Annabelle Simpson 48-44—92; Anna Otton 47-50—97; Jessa McTighe 45-46—91; Kait Swenson 48-45—93; Ellie Jo Simpson 48-45—93; Haley Nadeau 54-60—114
R.C. Central: Kamryn Shull 60-65—125; Josie Farrier 53-67—120
Pre-BHC Meet
Girls
Belle Fourche Country Club
Team Scores
1. Hot Springs 380, 2. Belle Fourche 410, 3. Speqrfish 434, 4. Lead-Deadwood 538.
Individual Top 10
1. Payson Birkeland, BF, 81; 2. Madilyn Palo, HS ,91; 3. Katie Conzet, STM, 92; 4. Molly Schwartz, DG, 92; 5. Aryona Watts, HS, 93; 6. Sydney Olstad, HS, 96; 7. Ainsley Sabers, ST, 96; 8. Malory Olstad, HS, 100; 9. Paisley Sierra, RC, 101; 10. Jenna Geist, SPF, 102.
Boys Tennis
Watertown 9, RC Central 0
Singles
1. Drew Veflin, W, def. Pacey Nelsen 10-0; 2. Jared Dale, W, def. Dylan Pederson 10-4; 3. Adam Kays, W, def. Taite Sumption 10-2; 4. Sam Mahowald, W, def. Carson Versteeg 10-3; 5. Jacob Meester, W, def. Noah Gire 10-3; 6. Mark Mahowald, W, def. Rhett Svarstad 10-1
Doubles
1. Veflin/Dale, W, def. Nelsen/Pederson 10-1; 2. Kays/S. Mahowald, W, def. Sumption/Versteeg 10-1; 3. M. Mahowald/Meester, W, def. Svarstad/Knudson 10-1
Brookings 6, RC Central 3
Singles
1. Carter Schulz, B, def. Pacey Nelsen 10-6; 2. Micah Ardry, B, def. Dylan Pederson 10-2; 3. Dawson Peters, B, def. Taite Sumption 10-0; 4. Derek Brallier, B, def. Carson Versteeg 10-0; 5. Noah Gire, RCC, def. Prasoon Kharel 10-7; 6. Rhett Svarstad, RCC, def. Ayden Asche 10-5
Doubles
1. Schulz/Ardry, B, def. Nelsen/Pederson 11-10 (7-5); 2. Peters/Brallier, B, def. Sumption/Versteeg 10-2; 3. Svarstad/Knudson, RCC, def. Kharel/Asche 10-3