Local results: High School Basketball

High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Tea Area 64
Belle Fourche 55, Hot Springs 21
Britton-Hecla 48, Warner 38
Canton 58, Beresford 57
Castlewood 54, Langford 46
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Webster 52
Dakota Valley 76, Tri-Valley 56
Gayville-Volin 69, Colome 39
Hamlin 53, Milbank 43
Iroquois 59, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Lennox 54, Platte-Geddes 39
McCook Central/Montrose 55, Flandreau 42
Northwestern 59, Leola/Frederick 45
Redfield 61, Sisseton 50
Richland, N.D. 65, Tri-State 39
Sioux Falls Christian 79, Madison 69
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 51, Rapid City Central 31
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 72, Rapid City Stevens 53
Sioux Falls Washington 69, Harrisburg 51
Vermillion 65, Garretson 33
Viborg-Hurley 82, Baltic 60
Watertown 66, Mitchell 64, OT
Waverly-South Shore 47, Wilmot 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beresford 54, Canton 21
Centerville 41, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39
Dakota Valley 50, Tri-Valley 47
Flandreau 68, McCook Central/Montrose 61
Great Plains Lutheran 62, Iroquois 42
Hamlin 62, Milbank 18
Hanson 45, Canistota 37
Jones County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Lennox 78, Platte-Geddes 29
Lower Brule 51, Flandreau Indian 46
Lyman 68, Kadoka Area 45
Madison 54, Sioux Falls Christian 41
Menno 50, Freeman 38
Mitchell 62, Watertown 54
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51, Kimball/White Lake 36
Northwestern 55, Leola/Frederick 13
Rapid City Stevens 45, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 27
Redfield 48, Sisseton 39
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45, Rapid City Central 25
Sioux Valley 67, Dell Rapids 34
Spearfish 50, Sturgis Brown 45
St. Thomas More 57, West Central 48
Tea Area 55, Aberdeen Central 49
Vermillion 54, Garretson 44
Viborg-Hurley 58, Baltic 51
Wilmot 51, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 32
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Elkton-Lake Benton 17
Lake Preston 49, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Semifinal
Colman-Egan 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 32
Deubrook 50, Arlington 36
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Bison 51, Tiospaye Topa 11
Dupree 59, Lemmon 39
Faith 59, Timber Lake 30
Harding County 68, McIntosh 22