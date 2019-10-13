{{featured_button_text}}

Hockey

ECHL Standings

NORTH DIVISION

Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts

Reading;1;0;1:1:3

Worcester;1;0;0;0;2

Newfoundland;1;1;0;0;2

Adirondack;1;1;0;0;2

Brampton;0;1;0;0;0

Maine;0;1;0;0;0

SOUTH DIVISION

Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts

Florida;2;0;0;0;4

South Carolina;1;0;0;0;2

Greenville;1;0;0;0;2

Jacksonville;0;0;1;0;1

Atlanta;0;0;0;0;0

Orlando;0;1;0;0;0

Norfolk;0;2;0;0;0

CENTRAL DIVISION

Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts

Indy;2;0;0;0;4

Fort Wayne;1;0;0;0;2

Cincinnati;1;0;0;0;2

Toledo;1;0;0;0;2

Wheeling;0;1;0;0;0

Kalamazoo;0;1;0;0;0

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts

Idaho;2;0;0;0;4

Allen;2;0;0;0;4

Wichita;1;0;1;0;3

Rapid City;1;1;1;0;3

Tulsa;1;2;0;0;2

Utah;0;2;0;0;0

Kansas City;0;2;0;0;0

SUNDAY’S GAME

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3

MONDAY’S GAME

Adirondack at Brampton, 8:35 a.m.

