Hockey
ECHL Standings
NORTH DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Reading;1;0;1:1:3
Worcester;1;0;0;0;2
Newfoundland;1;1;0;0;2
Adirondack;1;1;0;0;2
Brampton;0;1;0;0;0
Maine;0;1;0;0;0
SOUTH DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Florida;2;0;0;0;4
South Carolina;1;0;0;0;2
Greenville;1;0;0;0;2
Jacksonville;0;0;1;0;1
Atlanta;0;0;0;0;0
Orlando;0;1;0;0;0
Norfolk;0;2;0;0;0
CENTRAL DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Indy;2;0;0;0;4
Fort Wayne;1;0;0;0;2
Cincinnati;1;0;0;0;2
Toledo;1;0;0;0;2
Wheeling;0;1;0;0;0
Kalamazoo;0;1;0;0;0
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Idaho;2;0;0;0;4
Allen;2;0;0;0;4
Wichita;1;0;1;0;3
Rapid City;1;1;1;0;3
Tulsa;1;2;0;0;2
Utah;0;2;0;0;0
Kansas City;0;2;0;0;0
SUNDAY’S GAME
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3
MONDAY’S GAME
Adirondack at Brampton, 8:35 a.m.