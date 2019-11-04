SWIMMING
Pierre Invitational
Greater Rapid City Ellsworth Area Team (GREAT Swimming) had an outstanding meet at the Pierre Invitational swim meet on Nov 2-3). GREAT Swimming took 20 swimmers to Pierre and all swimmer scored points. Of the 118 individual swims, GREAT swimmers achieved 45 state qualifying times. Two swimmers, Mason Anderson and Jaden Matkins achieved national sectional time standards, which put them in the top 7 percent of the nation.
The following swimmers scored in the top three of their age group:
Mason Anderson – 1, 17-19 100 Back; 1, 17-19 200 Free; 1, 17-19 50 Free; 1, 17-19 500 Free;
Connor Baseley – 3, 15-16 500 free
Joshua Baseley – 3, 9-10 100 Individual Medley
Elijah Dawson – 3, 13-14 100 Fly; 2, 13-14 1000 Free; 2, 13-14 200 Back ;
Grace Dawson – 2, 11-12 100 Breast; 1, 11-12 100 Fly; 1, 11-12 100 Free; 1, 11-12 100 Individual Medley; 1, 11-12 50 Back
Colt Frein – 2, 11-12 100 Fly; 2, 11-12 50 Fly
Ainslee Hemmen – 1, 17-19 100 Fly; 3, 17-19 100 Free
Cole Kincart – 1, 17-19 100 Fly; 1, 17-19 100 Free; 1, 17-19 1000 Free; 1, 17-19 200 Individual Medley
Jaden Matkins – 1, 15-16 100 Back; 1, 15-16 100 Breast; 1, 15-16 100 Free; 3, 15-16 200 Individual Medley; 1, 15-16 50 Free
Ester Pineiro – 3, 13-14 100 Breast; 2, 13-14 200 Breast
Philip Pineiro – 3, 13-14 500 Free
Charles Stuhlsatz – 3, 9-10 200 Free; 3, 9-10 50 Fly
Noah Tish – 3, 15-16 100 Back; 3, 15-16 100 Breast; 3, 15-16 100 Fly; 2, 15-16 200 Free
Kaley Unterseher – 1, 13-14 100 Back; 1, 13-14 200 Back; 1, 13-14 200 Free; 1, 13-14 200 Individual Medley; 2, 13-14 100 Breast; 2, 13-14 100 Free; 2, 13-14 50 Free
Alison Wood – 2, 13-14 100 Fly; 1, 13-14 200 Fly
VOLLEYBALL
High school
South Dakota Media Polls
Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (16);23-1;80;1
2. S.F. O'Gorman;20-4;64;2
3. Huron;15-6;47;3
4. S.F. Washington;16-8;26;4
5. S.F. Roosevelt;16-10;23;5
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (11);24-9;71;1
2. Miller (5);30-2;64;2
3. Dakota Valley;27-3;54;3
4. McCook Central-Montrose;22-3;33;4
5. Winner;24-4;10;5
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (30-5) 7, Hill City (27-3) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (16);35-0;80;1
2. Faulkton Area;19-5;54;2
3. Faith;27-3;42;3
4. Chester Area;21-7;31;4
5. Ethan;24-6;18;5
Receiving Votes: Warner (24-9) 8, Castlewood (22-4) 7
MONDAY'S SCORES
Region 1B
Leola-Frederick Area def. Wilmot 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla 25-13, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16
Region 2B
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
Region 3B
De Smet def. Wessington Springs 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10
James Valley Christian def. Lake Preston 25-18, 25-16, 25-9
Arlington def. Iroquois/Doland 25-10, 25-14, 25-4
Region 4B
Hanson def. Mitchell Christian 25-10, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Region 5B
Voborg-Hurley def. Menno 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17
Canistota def. Centerville 25-13, 25-21, 25-21
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Region 6B
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 23-25, 16-14
Colome def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour 20-25, 25-27, 25-19, 26-24, 15-8
Platte-Geddes def. Marty 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Region 7B
Wall def. Jones County 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Region 8B
McIntosh def. Takini 25-14, 25-19, 25-10
Bison def. Wakpala 25-5, 25-9, 25-12
Dupree def. Tiospaye Topa forfeit
Region 7A
Red Cloud def. Bennett County 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Little Wound def. St. Francis 25-19, 25-21, 25-13
Pine Ridge vs. Todd County 25-10, 25-15, 25-10