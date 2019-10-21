HOCKEY
ECHL Standings
NORTH DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Newfoundland;3;2;0;0;6
Adirondack;2;1;0;1;5
Reading;2;2;1;0;5
Worcester;2;1;0;0;4
Brampton;2;2;0;0;4
Maine;1;2;0;0;2
SOUTH DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Florida;3;0;0;0;6
South Carolina;3;0;0;0;6
Greenville;2;2;0;0;4
Atlanta;2;1;0;0;4
Norfolk;1;3;0;0;2
Jacksonville;0;1;1;0;1
Orlando;0;3;0;0;0
CENTRAL DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Fort Wayne;2;1;0;0;4
Toledo;2;0;0;0;4
Indy;2;2;0;0;4
Wheeling;2;2;0;0;4
Cincinnati;1;0;1;0;3
Kalamazoo;1;1;0;0;2
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Team;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts
Idaho;4;0;0;0;8
Rapid City;3;1;1;0;7
Allen;3;1;0;0;6
Utah;2;2;1;0;5
Wichita;1;2;2;0;4
Kansas City;1;2;0;0;2
Tulsa;1;5;0;0;2
SUNDAY'S GAME
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 1
TUESDAY'S GAME
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m. MT
VOLLEYBALL
High School
MONDAY'S SCORES
Sturgis def. Red Cloud 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
S.F. O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin 25-16, 25-21, 25-20
Scotland def. Hanson 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington 25-8, 25-16, 25-11
Burke def. Corsica-Stickney 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 21, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (15);16-1;75;1
2. O'Gorman;16-4;60;2
3. Huron;13-5;30;3
4. S.F. Roosevelt;15-8;25;4
5. S.F. Washington;15-7;22;5
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (11-7) 6, R.C. Stevens (16-8) 4, S.F. Lincoln (10-7) 3
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (8);23-8;64;3
2. Miller (5);26-2;58;2
3. Dakota Valley (2);27-3;57;1
4. McCook Central-Montrose;19-3;29;4
5. Winner;17-4;9;RV
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 5, Hill City (25-3) 2, Madison (18-8) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (15);32-0;75;1
2. Faulkton Area;17-4;41;2
3. Faith;22-3;40;3
4. Chester Area;19-7;37;4
5. Ethan;21-5;15;5
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (25-3) 7, Castlewood (20-3) 4, Warner (18-9) 4, Burke (22-4) 2
FOOTBALL
High School
S.D. Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. S.F. Roosevelt (21);7-1;105;1
2. S.F. Lincoln;7-1;84;2
3. Brandon Valley;6-2;62;3
4. S.F. O’Gorman;6-2;42;5
5. Harrisburg;5-3;22;4
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (21);8-0;105;1
2. Brookings;7-1;84;2
3. Mitchell;4-4;54;3
4. Huron;4-4;38;4
5. Sturgis;3-5;28;5
Receiving votes: Yankton 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (16);7-1;100;1
2. Dell Rapids (5);8-0;89;2
3. Canton;6-2;63;4
4. Dakota Valley;5-3;34;5
5. Lennox;4-4;14;RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9, Madison 6.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19);8-0 103;1
2. Winner (2);8-0;86;2
3. Webster Area;8-0;60;3
4. St. Thomas More;7-1;42;4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton;6-2;20;5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (21);8-0;105;1
2. Bon Homme;7-1;82;2
3. Deuel;7-1;64;3
4. Hamlin;6-2;43;4
5. Parker;6-2;17;RV
Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 2, Baltic 2.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (16);8-0;98;2
2. Canistota/Freeman (4);7-1;76;1
3. Britton-Hecla (1);7-0;74;3
4. Howard;7-1;42;4
5. Gregory;7-1;25;5
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21);8-0;105;1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary;7-1;84;2
3. Wolsey-Wessington;6-2;60;3
4. Harding County;7-1;45;4
5. Langford Area;6-2;19;5
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.
SDFBCA Coaches Polls
The South Dakota Football Coaches Association coaches polls for the week of Oct. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record and total points. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. S.F. Roosevelt (28);7-1;155
2. S.F. Lincoln (3);7-1;124
3. Brandon Valley (1);6-2;95
4. S.F. O'Gorman;6-2;67
5. Harrisburg;5-3;42
Others: S.F. Washington 2
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (32);8-0;160
2. Brookings;7-1;127
3. Huron;4-4;75
4. Mitchell;4-4;63
5. Sturgis;3-5;37
Others: Yankton 15, Spearfish 3
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (17);8-0;144
2. Tea Area (14);7-1;130
3. Canton (1);6-2;89
4. Lennox;4-4;38
5. Madison;4-4;32
Others: Dakota Valley 30, Tri-Valley 10, West Central 5, Custer 2
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20);8-0;146
2. Winner (12);8-0;139
3. Webster;8-0;64
4. McCook Central/Montrose;7-1;43
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton;6-2;37
Others: St. Thomas More 31, Mobridge-Pollock 12, Sioux Valley 8, Beresford 2
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (21);8-0;105
2. Bon Homme;7-1;80
3. Deuel;7-1;65
4. Hamlin;6-2;20
5. Lemmon/McIntosh;7-1;18
Others: Parker 10, Baltic 9, Arlington/Lake Preston 6
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (15);8-0;98
2. Canistota-Freeman (4);7-1;73
2. Britton-Heccla (2);7-0;73
4. Gregory;7-1;35
5. Howard;7-1;25
Others: Warner 4, Burke 3
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21);8-0;105
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary;7-1;70
3. Wolsey-Wessington;6-2;66
4. Harding County;7-1;43
5. Langford Area;6-2;17
Others: Herreid/Selby Area 13