Local Results: Rodeo

SDHSRA Region Rodeo
MAY 6
At Buffalo, S.D.
FIRST GO
Top 5 Finishers
BAREBACK
1, Colton Shelley, Nisland, 68; Joseph Alainz, Faith, 54; 3, Iver Paul, Faith, 52; Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 34
BARREL RACING
1, Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 17.731; Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 18.007; 3, Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 18.043; 4, Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 18.074; 5, Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 18.136.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.780; 2, Abby Fox, Redig, 3.320; 3, Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 3.500; 4, Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 3.540; 5, Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 4.030
BOYS CUTTING
1, Trey Fuller, Faith, 69; 2, Colton Shelley, Nisland, 62.5; 3, High Groves, Faith, 60.5
GOAT TYING
1, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 7.510; 2, Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 7.980; 3, Kayden Steele, 8.260; 4, Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 8.410; 5, Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 8.900
GIRLS CUTTING
1, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 69; 2, Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 68.5; 3, Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 68; 4, Jaysee Jones, Howes, 64
POLE BENDING
1, Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 21.239; 2, Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 21.637; 3, Jaysee Jones, Howes, 21.774; 4, Kenley Day, Meadow, 21.875; 5, Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 22.048
REINED COW HORSE
1, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 136; 2, Abby Fox, Redig, 124; 3, Trey Fuller, Faith, 112.5
SADDLE BRONC
Teigan Clark, Meadow, 67; 2, Cade Costello, Newell, 59; 3, Eli Satzinger, Belle Fourche, 52
STEER WRESTLING
1, Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 8.270; 2, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 13.650; 3, Gage Gilbert, Camp Crook, 24.090
TEAM ROPING
1, Payton Pirrung-Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 8.140; 2, Chantel Kolb-Marlene Woodward, Belle Fourche, 9.920; 3, Dawson Kautzman-Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mont., 13.650; 4, Jaxon Kauk-Tucker Gaer, Tuthill, 14.900; 5, Kenley Day-Teigan Clark, Meadow, 19.050
TIE-DOWN
1, Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, 11.110; 2, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 12.080; 3, Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 12.190; 4, Sam Larson, Prairie City, 12.680; 5, Tucker Gaer, Newell, 14.230
SECOND GO
Top 5 Finishers
BAREBACK
1, Iver Paul, Faith, 65; 2, Colton Shelley, Nisland, 63
BARREL RACING
1, Kashlin Bettelyoun, Eagle Butte, 17.951; 2, Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 18.034; 3, Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 18.072; 4, Marlene Woodward, Dupree, 18.197; 5, Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 18.279
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1, Charlie Henwood, Belle fourche, 2.200; 2, Kenley Day, Meadow; 2.400; 3, Shantell Brewer, Dupree, 2.620; 4, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 2.900; 5, Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 3.010
BOYS CUTTING
1, Hugh Groves, Faith, 68.5; 2, Trey Fuller, Faith, 64; 3, Colton Shelley, Nisland, 63.5
GOAT TYING
1, Shantell Bewer, Dupree, 7.780; 2, Charlie Henwood, Belle Fourche, 8.350; 3, Macy Schiley, Meadow, 8.640; 4, Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 8.830; 5, Mackenzie Longbrake, Dupree, 9.030
GIRLS CUTTING
1, Kylee Crago, Belle Fourche, 70.5; 2, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, 70; 3, Jatsee Jones, Howes, 69; 4, Dryeann Schuelke, Mud Butte, 65; 5, Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche, 65
POLE BENDING
1, Chantel Kolb, Belle Fourche, 21.119; 2, Sidni Ferguson, Dupree, 21.230; 3, Jaysee Jones, Howes, 21.528; 4, Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche, 21.670; 5, Shaylie Holben, Spearfish, 21.673
REINED COWN HORSE
1, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 143; 2, Abby Fox, Redig, 134; 3, Trey Fuller, Faith, 114.5
STEER WRESTLING
1, Cody Barnett, Buffalo, 7.880; 2, Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 12.270; 3, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont. 15.040
TEAM ROPING
1, Layne Palmer-Treg Thorstenson, Kadoka, 8.540; 2, Dawson Kautzman-Cayden Floyd, Capitol, Mont., 9.070; 3, Payton Pirrung-Lan Fuhrer, Hartford, 9.150; 4, Britt Oliver-Sam Larson, Lemmon, 10.540; 5, Ian Arneson-Billy Larson, Meadow, 10.640
TIE-DOWN
1, Sam Larson, Prairie City, 12.100; 2, Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 12.620; 3, Ian Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, 14.000; 4, Dawson Kautzman, Capitol, Mont., 14.360; 5, Layne Palmer, Kadoka, 15.510
SDHSRA Wall Regional Rodeo
MAY 5-7
At Wall, S.D.
FIRST GO
Top 5 Finishers
BAREBACK
1, (tie) Cooper Filipek, RCC, and Jhett Knight, Red Cloud 58; 3, Teigen Robertson, New Underwood, 50
BARREL RACING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 16.767; 2, Jaycie West, New Underwood, 16.908; 3, Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 16.916; 4, Wregan Brown, Sturgis, 17.139; 5, Camri Elshere, Wall, 17.310
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1, Jaycie West, New Underwood, 3.55; 2, Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 3.57; 3, Camri Elshere, Wall, 3.80; 4, Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 4.39; 5, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall; 4.46
BULL RIDING
1, Jack Rodenbaugh, New Underwood, 69; 2, Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 67; 3, Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 60; 4, Kane Grant, Sturgis, 55; Braxtyn Janis, Little Wound, 46
BOYS CUTTING
1, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 72; 2, Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71; 3, Carter Fortune, Wall, 65
GOAT TYING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.56; 2, Acelyn Brink, Belle Fourche, 8.24; 3, Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.52; 4, Kassidy Sawvell, Wall, 8.57; 5, Isabel Risse, Bennett County, 9.01.
GIRLS CUTTING
1, T Merrill, Wall, 69; 2, Jimmie Hunt, RCCh, 68.5; 3, Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, 68; 4, (tie) Elizabeth Haiar, RCS, and Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 65
POLE BENDING
1, Bridget Romey, Western Christian, 20.777; 2, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.900; 3, Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.559; 4, Leaha Pauly, Bennett County, 22.001; 5, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 22.316
REINED COW HORSE
1, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 138.5; 2, Jordyn Buettner, RCC, 132; 3, Jimmie Hunt, RCCh, 131.5; 4, Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 131; 5, Elizabeth Haiar, RCS, 127
SADDLE BRONC
1, Talon Elshere, Sturgis, 66; 2, Clint Dolandson, Sturgis, 63; 3, (tie) Malcolm Heathershaw, Wall, and Traylin Martin, Sturgis, 56
STEER WRESTLING
1, Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 5.3; 2, Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 5.55; 3, Rio Nutter, RCC, 6.73; 4, Brayden Burrus, RCC, 7.17; 5, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 7.39
TEAM ROPING
1, Rio Nutter, RCC, and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 8.51; 2, Jacoby Heathershaw, Bennett County and Jade Byrne, Bennett County, 10.21; 3, Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche and Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 14.69; 4, Cade Lockhart, Hot Springs, and Brynn Thompson, Hot Springs, 17.33; 5, Stran Williams, Wall, and Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 28.73
TIE-DOWN
1, Chance Derner, New Underwood, 12.20; 2, Josh Womack, Newcastle, 13.17; 3, Matthew Heathershaw, Wall, 14.43; 4, Tegan Fife, Custer, 17.47; 5, Kipp Cordes, Wall, 17.83
SECOND GO
Top 5 Finishers
BAREBACK
1, Jhett Knight, Red Cloud, 61; 2, Cooper Filipek, RCC, 57
BARREL RACING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 16.737; 2, Sophie Meyer, STM, 16.956; 3, Shania Larive, Sturgis, 16.978; 4, Wregen Brown, Sturgis, 17.001; 5, Jenna Elshere, Wall, 17.047
BREAKAWAY
1, Camri Elshere, Wall, 2.90; 2, Jessica Woodward, Custer, 3.80; 3, Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall, 3.92; 4, Kenadi Rising, RCS, 3.98; 5, Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 4.01
BULL RIDING
1, Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, 70; Trayton Janis, Little Wound, 62; 3, Dakohta Reynolds, RCC, 52
BOYS CUTTING
1, Carter Fortune, Wall, 72; Caden Stoddard, Kadoka, 71; 3, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 70
GOAT TYING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 7.62; 2, T Merrill, Wall, 8.14; 3, Isabel Risse, Bennett County, 8.21; 4, Camri Elshere, Wall, 8.57; 5, Hollie smith, New Underwood 9.09
GIRLS CUTTING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 74; 2, Elizabeth Haiar, RCS, 72; 3, Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 71.5; 4, (tie) Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, and Jimmie Hunt, RCCh, 68.5
POLE BENDING
1, Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 20.733; 2, T Merrill Wall, 21.336; 3, Tessa Caspers, New Underwood, 21.438; 4, Acelyn Brink, Belle Foruche, 21.671; 5, Shania Larive, Sturgis, 21.878
REINED COW HORSE
1, Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 135.5; 2, Elizabeth Haiar, RCS, 134; 3, (tie) Traylin Martin, Sturgis, and Sidney Peterson, Sturgis, 130; 5, Zane Howe, RCC, 50
STEER WRESTLING
1, Logan Lemmel, Sturgis, 4.17; 2, Kolter Clark, New Underwood, 6.49; 3, Tegan Spring, Wall, 6.53; 4, Brayden Burrus, RCC, 8.01; 5, Bridger Amiotte, Wall, 12.71
TEAM ROPING
1, Jayme Peterson, Belle Fourche, and Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 9.53; 2, Garrett Glines, Chadron, Neb., and Tristan Hunter, Sioux County, Neb., 11.93; 3, Rio Nutter, RCC, and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis, 13.42; 4, Tegan Fite, Custer, and Chance Demer, New Underwood, 14.59; 5, Stran Williams, Wall, and Cedar Amiotte, Wall, 15.21
TIE-DOWN
1, Chance Derner, New Underwood, 9.37; 2, Rio Nutter, RCC, 11.65; 3, Ryan Koupal, Edgemont, 13.36; 4, Jacoby Heathershaw, Bennett County, 15.07; 5, Ridge Ward, Bennett County, 15.11
HIGH-POINT AWARDS
Team: Sturgis
Boys All-Around: Bodie Mattson
Boys Rookie: Caden Stoddard
Girls All-Around: Landry Haugen
Girls Rookie: Landry Haugen
