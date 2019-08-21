Rodeo
Range Days Rodeo
Central States Fairgrounds
Bareback
1. Steven Dent and Tim O'Connell 83.5, 3. Garrett Shadbolt 82.5, 4. Shane O'Connell 81.5, 5. Tristan Hansen 75, 6. Tanner Wyatt Phillips 72.
Steer Wrestling
1. Cameron Morman 3.8, 2. Matt Reeves 4.4, 3. Eli Lord 5.6, 4. Luke Gee 6.0, 5. Taz Olson 7.8, 6. Jacob Talley 16.4.
Saddle Bronc
1. Brady Hill 80.5, 2. Houston Garrett Brown 77.0, 3. Kolt Ferguson 75.0, 4. Colton Miller 74.0, 5. Carter Elshere 73.0, 6. Jake Foster 70.0.
Team Roping
1. Cameron Irwin and Rory Brown 5.8, 2. Cody Tew and Landon Williams 7.3.