Local Results: SDAHA Hockey

HOCKEY
SDAHA High School
BOYS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Sioux Falls 1;5;1;0;0;10;31;9
Brookings;4;0;0;0;8;22;6
Huron;4;2;0;0;8;33;25
Sioux Center;4;3;0;0;8;28;18
Sioux Falls 2;4;4;0;0;8;25;30
Rushmore;3;1;0;1;7;19;14
Oahe;2;1;0;0;4;27;11
Watertown;2;3;0;0;4;12;16
Mitchell;2;4;0;0;4;19;24
Aberdeen;0;2;0;0;0;4;15
Yankton;0;8;0;0;0;20;72
GIRLS VARSITY
Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA
Brookings;5;1;0;1;11;28;18
Aberdeen;4;0;0;0;8;43;0
Sioux Falls;4;0;0;0;8;35;3
Mitchell;4;1;0;0;8;30;14
Sioux Center;4;5;0;0;8;27;48
Watertown;2;5;0;0;4;19;38
Huron;1;4;0;1;3;12;34
Oahe;1;3;0;0;2;10;29
Rushmore;0;4;0;0;0;10;30