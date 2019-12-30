Local Results: SDAHA Hockey
Local Results: SDAHA Hockey

HOCKEY

SDAHA High School

BOYS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Sioux Falls 1;5;1;0;0;10;31;9

Brookings;4;0;0;0;8;22;6

Huron;4;2;0;0;8;33;25

Sioux Center;4;3;0;0;8;28;18

Sioux Falls 2;4;4;0;0;8;25;30

Rushmore;3;1;0;1;7;19;14

Oahe;2;1;0;0;4;27;11

Watertown;2;3;0;0;4;12;16

Mitchell;2;4;0;0;4;19;24

Aberdeen;0;2;0;0;0;4;15

Yankton;0;8;0;0;0;20;72

GIRLS VARSITY

Team;W;L;T;OTL;PTS;GF;GA

Brookings;5;1;0;1;11;28;18

Aberdeen;4;0;0;0;8;43;0

Sioux Falls;4;0;0;0;8;35;3

Mitchell;4;1;0;0;8;30;14

Sioux Center;4;5;0;0;8;27;48

Watertown;2;5;0;0;4;19;38

Huron;1;4;0;1;3;12;34

Oahe;1;3;0;0;2;10;29

Rushmore;0;4;0;0;0;10;30

