High School Tennis
State Class A
Sioux Falls
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell, 492.5; 2, Yankton, 484.5; 3, Aberdeen Roncalli, 390; 4, RC Christian, 359; 5, Milbank, 257.5; 6, Madison, 138.5; 7, Huron, 133; 8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 119; 9, Lennox, 40.5; 10, Spearfish, 33.5 11, Vermillion, 30.5.
SINGLES
FLIGHT 1
Semifinals
• 1-Josephine Krajewski (YAN) def. 5-Halli Essington (MIL), 6-1, 6-4
• 2-Ella Hancock (RCH) def. 3-Kelsey Dahme (MIT), 6-1, 6-1
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Josephine Krajewski (YAN) def. 2-Ella Hancock (RCH), 6-2, 4-6, 6-3
• 3rd: 3-Kelsey Dahme (MIT) def. 5-Halli Essington (MIL), 10-2
• 5th: 4-CC Graham (MAD) def. 6-Ellie Litzen (ABR), 10-7
FLIGHT 2
Semifinals
• 1-Maggie Schaefer (YAN) def. 4-Bridget Schneller (RCH), 6-1, 6-4
• 2-Atlanta Stahle (MIT) def. 3-Hallie Haskell (ABR), 6-2, 6-3
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Maggie Schaefer (YAN) def. 2-Atlanta Stahle (MIT), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
• 3rd: 4-Bridget Schneller (RCH) def. 3-Hallie Haskell (ABR), 10-6
• 5th: 6-Audrey Rubish (HUR) def. 5-Mya Maxwell (MAD), 10-2
FLIGHT 3
Semifinals
• 1-Abby Hanson (ABR) def. 5-Olivia Tennant (YAN), 7-5, 6-2
• 2-Olivia Huber (MIT) def. 3-Julia Anderson (RCH), 6-1, 6-1
Placement matches
• 1st: 2-Olivia Huber (MIT) def. 1-Abby Hanson (ABR), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
• 3rd: 5-Olivia Tennant (YAN) def. 3-Julia Anderson (RCH), 10-6
• 5th: 4-Hattie Muellenbach (MIL) def. 7-Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 10-4
FLIGHT 4
Semifinals
• 1-Paige Wagner (RCH) def. 4-Emma Kruger (MAD), 6-1, 6-2
• 2-Allison Schock (ABR) def. 3-Maddie Binder (YAN), 6-1, 6-1
Placement matches
• 1st: 2-Allison Schock (ABR) def. 1-Paige Wagner (RCH), 6-2, 6-4
• 3rd: 3-Maddie Binder (YAN) def. 4-Emma Kruger (MAD), 10-0
• 5th: 6-Kiersten Bathke (MIT) def. 5-Rhianna Welberg (MIL),10-8
FLIGHT 5
Semifinals
• 1-Ali Muller (ABR) def. 4-Jenna Johnson (MIL), 6-3, 6-3
• 3-Stacia Sherman (YAN) def. 2-Amber Moller (MIT), 6-2, 7-5
Placement matches
• 1st: 3-Stacia Sherman (YAN) def. 1-Ali Muller (ABR), 6-0, 3-6, 6-4
• 3rd: 2-Amber Moller (MIT) def. 4-Jenna Johnson (MIL), 11-9
• 5th: 11-Hannah Beckloff (RCH) def. 6-Caitlin Ott (PIE), 11-9
FLIGHT 6
Semifinals
• 1-Ashley Jones (MIT) def. 4-Jemini Cantalope (ABR), 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1
• 2-Peyton Tramp (YAN) def. 3-Mia Shankle (RCH), 6-4, 7-6(5)
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Ashley Jones (MIT) def. 2-Peyton Tramp (YAN), 6-0, 6-2
• 3rd: 3-Mia Shankle (RCH) def. 4-Jemini Cantalope (ABR), 10-8
• 5th: 9-Alexis Ninneman (MIL) def. 5-Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 10-5
DOUBLES
FLIGHT 1
Semifinals
• 4-K. Dahme/A. Stahle (MIT) def. 1-J. Krajewski/O. Tennant (YAN), 7-6(2), 7-5
• 2-H. Haskell/A. Hanson (ABR) def. 3-H. Essington/H. Muellenbach (MIL), 6-0, 6-4
Placement matches
• 1st: 4-MIT def. 2-ABR, 6-3, 6-2
• 3rd: 3-MIL def. 1-YAN, 10-7
• 5th: 5-P. Wagner/E. Hancock (RCH) def. 6-C. Graham/L. Wolff (MAD), 10-7
FLIGHT 2
Semifinals
• 1-M. Schaefer/S. Sherman (YAN) def. 5-R. Cantine/R. Welberg (MIL), 6-2, 6-1
• 3-O. Huber/A. Moller (MIT) def. 2-E. Litzen/A. Muller (ABR), 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-4
Placement matches
• 1st: 3-MIT def. 1-YAN, 6-1, 6-2
• 3rd: 2-ABR def. 5-MIL, 10-7
• 5th: 4-J. Anderson/B. Schneller (RCH) def. 7-K. Weiss/S. Tedrow (PIE), 10-5
FLIGHT 3
Semifinals
• 4-M. Shankle/A. Ligtenberg (RCH) def. 1-A. Mastel/K. Bathke (MIT), 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)
• 7-M. Binder/P. Tramp (YAN) def. 6-J. Corrales/C. Ott (PIE), 7-5, 6-2
Placement matches
• 1st: 7-YAN def. 4-RCH, 6-1, 6-3
• 3rd: 1-MIT def. 6-PIE, 10-4
• 5th: 2-A. Schock/J. Cantalope (ABR) def. 10-A. Rubish/B. Medina (HUR), 10-3
High School golf
State Class AA
Second round, Hillcrest GC & CC (Yankton), Par 72
TEAM SCORES: 1, Roosevelt, 302 - 323 — 625; T-2, O'Gorman, 312 - 315 — 627, Lincoln, 309 - 318 — 627; 4, Rapid City Stevens, 308 - 327 — 635; 5, Yankton, 313 - 328 — 641; 6, Aberdeen Central, 320 - 345 — 665; T-7, Harrisburg, 329 - 347 — 676, Watertown, 328 - 348 — 676; 9, Mitchell, 331 - 346 — 677; 10, Brandon Valley, 343 - 355 — 698;
11, Spearfish, 342 - 359 — 701; 12, Pierre, 361 - 355 — 716; 13, Washington, 350 - 373 — 723; 14, Rapid City Central, 373 - 379 — 752; 15, Huron, 401 - 392 — 793; 16, Brookings, 384 - 420 — 804; 17, Douglas, 458 - 446 — 904.
TOP 25: 1, Jack Lundin, RHS, 73 - 77 — 150; T-2, Adam Salter, RCS, 73 - 79 — 152, Ben Daane, RCS, 71 - 81 — 152, Nash Stenberg, LHS, 73 - 79 — 152; 5, Jacob Stewart, OG, 77 - 76 — 153; T-6, Gavin Haselhorst, YAN, 76 - 79 — 155, Sam Grout, SPE, 75 - 80 — 155; 8, Karsten Kern, RHS, 72 - 85 — 157; T-9, Jack Eggebraaten, RHS, 75 - 83 — 158, Jack Hilgenberg, LHS, 80 - 78 — 158, Landon Moe, YAN, 78 - 80 — 158;
T-12, Gavin Hibbert, WAT, 74 - 85 — 159, Braydon Jones, ABC, 75 - 84 — 159, Alex Duran, RCC, 78 - 81 — 159; T-15, Alex Westra, LHS, 81 - 79 — 160, Radley Mauney, OG, 78 - 82 — 160, Ethan Vikander, ABC, 80 - 80 — 160, Max Dailey, MIT, 80 - 80 — 160; T-19, Bennett Geraets, LHS, 76 - 85 — 161, Garett Everson, RHS, 83 - 78 — 161, Jonah Swartz, RCS, 78 - 83 — 161;
T-22, Luke Honner, LHS, 80 - 82 — 162, Owen Holmes, OG, 78 - 84 — 162, Phil Enderson, OG, 83 - 79 — 162, Spencer Wittstruck, LHS, 80 - 82 — 162, Will Allen, HAR, 81 - 81 — 162.
State Class A
Second round, The Buffs GC (Vermillion), Par 72
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian, 330 - 349 — 679; 2, Tea Area, 347 - 345 — 692; 3, Madison, 362 - 339 — 701; 4, Parkston, 344 - 362 — 706; 5, Vermillion, 358 - 349 — 707; 6, Lennox, 354 - 357 — 711; 7, Custer, 366 - 365 — 731; 8, Sioux Valley, 384 - 353 — 737; 9, Chamberlain, 368 - 371 — 739; 10, Sisseton, 374 - 367 — 741;
11, Aberdeen Roncalli, 403 - 389 — 792; 12, Redfield, 407 - 425 — 832; 13, St. Thomas More, 426 - 422 — 848; 14, Mobridge-Pollock, 432 - 423 — 855; 15, Hot Springs, 436 - 420 — 856.
TOP 25: 1, Lance Christensen, LW, 77 - 80 — 157; 2, Keaton Nighbert, MAD, 81 - 81 — 162; 3, Carson Van Beek, SFC, 78 - 85 — 163; T-4, Nate Buisker, SV, 85 - 79 — 164, Cooper Leslie, TEA, 82 - 82 — 164; 6, Alex Vande Griend, SFC, 86 - 79 — 165; 7, Willis Robertson, VERM, 86 - 80 — 166; T-8, Keeton Newborg, TEA, 84 - 83 — 167, Dalton Plucker, LEN, 80 - 87 — 167; T-10, Paul Bruns, DV, 86 - 82 — 168, Isaac Bruns, DV, 86 - 82 — 168, Keaton Hensley, DV, 81 - 87 — 168, Quinn Bormann, PARKS, 78 - 90 — 168;
14, Kaleb Jost, SFC, 82 - 87 — 169; 15, Braden Eimers, MAD, 91 - 79 — 170; T-16, Hunter Lavin, VERM, 88 - 83 — 171, Drayton Priebe, CHAM, 86 - 85 — 171, Payton Koehn, PARKS, 86 - 85 — 171, Eli Cinco, LEN, 85 - 86 — 171; 20, Cameron Caldwell, CHAM, 86 - 86 — 172;
T-21, Blake Neilsen, SISS, 86 - 87 — 173, Cade Guthmiller, GROT, 85 - 88 — 173, Konnor Gayle, LEN, 84 - 89 — 173; 24, Royce Viereck, CANT, 87 - 87 — 174; 25, Eric Munson, TEA, 86 - 89 — 175.
High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 10-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8
Alcester-Hudson def. Baltic, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 26-28, 15-8
Arlington def. Deuel, 25-8, 25-18, 25-20
Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 25-13
Beresford def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
Brookings def. Mitchell, 25-22, 28-26, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11
Burke def. Avon, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-16
Canistota def. Menno, 25-15, 25-18, 25-14
Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-27, 25-16, 25-10
Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Deubrook def. Milbank Area, 25-23, 25-16, 10-25, 25-18
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
Faith def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-11
Flasher, N.D. def. McIntosh, 25-11, 25-6, 25-14
Freeman def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-10, 25-22
Groton Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-11, 25-12
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15
Hanson def. Centerville, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-5, 26-24, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 15-25, 25-14, 25-17
Huron def. Pierre, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
James Valley Christian def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20
Lemmon def. Timber Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Madison def. Tea Area, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Miller def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 25-12, 27-25
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-6, 25-9
Parker def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
Parkston def. Platte-Geddes, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16
Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-17, 25-8
Sioux Falls Christian def. Canton, 25-6, 25-12, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 27-25, 25-20, 25-18
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 24-15
Vermillion def. Dell Rapids, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-7, 25-8, 25-15
Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-9, 22-25, 21-25, 25-9, 15-7
Watertown def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 24-26, 25-23, 25-12, 31-29
Waubay/Summit def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Winner def. Gregory, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8
Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-20, 25-11, 25-4