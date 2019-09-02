Tennis
High School Girls
Rapid City Invitational
Aug. 30-31
SINGLES
Flight 1
First round: Tanna Lehfeldt, BV, def. Harper Keim, RCC, 6-2, 6-2; Kelsey Dahme, Mit, def. Erica Wing, RCS, 6-0, 6-0; Ella Hancock, RCCh, def. Kara Weiss, Pierre, 6-0, 6-1; Ainsleigh Scott, STM, def. Silvee McCoy, Sp, 6-1, 6-1
Championship semifinals: Lehfeldt, BV, def. Dahme, Mit, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 13-11; Scott, STM, def. Hancock, RCCh, 6-1, 6-1
Championship: Scott, STM, def. Lehfeldt, BV, 6-3, 6-3
Third place: Dahme, Mit, def. Hancock, RCCh, 10-8
Consolation semifinals: Wing, RCS, def. Keim, RCC 10-6; McCoy, Sp, def. Weiss, P, 10-8
Consolation championship: Wing, RCS, def. McCoy, Sp, 10-0
Seventh place: Keim, RCC, def. Weiss, P, 10-3
Flight 2
First round: Bridget Raymond, STM, def. Anna Engen, Sp, 6-0, 6-0; Abbey Dehler, RCS, def. Bridget Schneller, RCCH, 6-3, 6-2; Atlanta Stahle, Mit, def. Carissa Ott, Pierre, 6-1, 6-1; Annabelle Schultz, BV, def. Lindsey Pfingston, RCC, 6-0, 6-3
Championship semifinals: Raymond, STM, def. Dehler, RCS, 6-3, 6-0; Stahle, Mit, def. Schultz, BV, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6
Championship: Raymond, STM, def. Stahle, Mit, 6-2, 6-0
Third place: Schultz, BV, def. Dehler, RCS, 10-3
Consolation semifinals: Schneller, RCCh, def. Angen, Sp, 10-3; Pfingston, RCC, def. Ott, P, 10-8
Consolation championship: Schneller, RCCh, def. Pfingston, RCC, 10-2
Seventh place: Ott, P, def. Engen, Sp, 11-9
Flight 3
First round: Vanessa Wittenberg, STM, def. Cordelia Raforth, RCC, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Huber, Mit, def. Julia Anderson, RCCh, 6-4, 6-4; Julia Wiedmeier, RCS, def. Jocelyn Corrales, Pierre, 6-1, 6-1; Michaela Jerke, BV, def. Maddy Reichert, Sp, 6-0, 6-0
Championship semifinals: Wittenberg STM, def. Huber, Mit, 6-3, 6-3; Jerke, BV, def. Wiedmeier, RCS, 6-3, 6-2
Championship: Wittenberg, STM, def. Jerke, BV, 6-0, 6-1
Third place: Huber, Mit, def. Wiedmeier, RCS, 7-3 (retired)
Consolation semifinals: Anderson, RCCh, def. Raforth, RCC, 10-1; Corrales, P, def. Reichert, Sp, 10-3
Consolation championship: Anderson, RCCh, def. Corrales, P, 10-3
Seventh place: Raforth, RCC, def. Reichert, Sp, 10-3
Flight 4
First round: Addy Jackson, BV, def. Rebecca Anglin, Sp, 6-1, 6-0; Paige Wagner, RCCh, def. Kiersten Bathke, Mit, 6-1, 6-1; Mary Allen, RCS, def. Rose Gunderson, Pierre, 6-0, 6-0; Ali Scott, STM, def. Kiana Johnson, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
Championship semifinals: Wagner, RCCh, def. Jackson, BV, 7-5, 6-1; Scott, STM, def. Allen, RCS, 6-0, 6-1
Championship: Scott, STM, def. Wagner, RCCh, 6-0, 6-0
Third place: Allen, RCS, def. Jackson, BV, 10-6
Consolation semifinals: Bathke, Mit, def. Anglin, Sp, 10-1; Johnson, RCC, def. Gunderson, P, 10-4
Consolation championship: Bathke, Mit, def. Johnson, RCC, 10-1
Seventh place: Anglin, Sp, def. Gunderson, P, 10-2
Flight 5
First round: Marie Pelletier, BV, def. Laura George, Sp, 6-1, 6-1; Anne Ligtenberg, RCCh, def. Amber Moller, Mit, 6-3, 7-5; Megan Achbach, STM, def. Caitlin Ott, Pierre, 6-1, 6-3; Abby Sherrill, RCS, def. Arianna Doty, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
Championship semifinals: Pelletier, BV, def. Ligtenberg, RCCh, 6-0, 6-3; Sherrill, RCS, def. Achbach, STM, 4-6, 6-0, 11-9
Championship: Pelletier, BV, def. Sherrill, RCS, 6-4, 6-4
Third place: Ligtenberg, RCCh, def. Achbach, STM 10-3
Consolation semifinals: Moller, Mit, def. George, Sp, 10-0; Ott, P, def. Doty, RCC, 10-1
Consolation championship: Moller, Mit, def. Ott, P, 10-3
Seventh place: Doty, RCC, def. George, Sp, 10-7
Flight 6
First round: Tashlynne Badger, BV, def. Kate Mondloch, Sp, 6-0, 6-0; Katie Denholm, STM, def. Mia Shankle, RCCh, 6-3, 5-7, 10-2; Macy Lundstrom, RCS, def. Gracie Zeeb, Pierre, 6-0, 6-4; Ashley Jones, Mit, Charlize Steele, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
Championship semifinals: Denholm, STM, def. Badger, BV, 7-5, 7-5; Jones, Mit, def. Lundstrom, RCS, 6-0, 6-4
Championship: Jones, Mit, def. Denholm, STM, 6-4, 7-5
Third place: Badger, BV, def. Lundstrom, RCS, 10-1
Consolation semifinals: Shankle, RCCh, def. Mondloch, Sp, 10-4; Zeeb, P, def. Steele, RCC, 10-2
Consolation championship: Shankle, RCCh, def. Zeeb, P, 10-1
Seventh place: Mondloch, Sp, def. Steele, RCC, 10-3
DOUBLES
Flight 1
First round: An. Scott-Wittenberg, STM, def. Keim-Pfingston, RCC, 6-2, 6-2; Lehfeldt-Schultz, BV, def. Dahme-Stahle, Mit, 6-4, 6-4; Hancock-Wagner, RCCh, def. Gunderson-Ott, Pierre, 6-0, 6-1; Wing-Wiedmeier, RCS, def. McCoy-Engen, Sp, 7-5, 6-1
Championship semifinals: An. Scott-Wittenberg, STM, def. Lehfeldt-Schultz, BV, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Wing-Wiedmeier, RCS, def. Hancock-Wagner, RCCh, 6-0, 5-7, 10-2
Championship: An. Scott-Wittenberg, STM, def. Wing-Wiedmeier, RCS, 6-2, 4-6, 10-4
Third place: Lehfeldt-Schultz, BV, def. Hancock-Wagner, RCCh, 11-10 (4)
Consolation semifinals: Dahme-Stahle, Mit, def. Keim-Pfingston, RCC, 10-1; McCoy-Engen, Sp, def. Gunderson-Ott, Pierre, 10-3
Consolation championship: Dahme-Stahle, Mit, def. McCoy-Engen, Sp, 10-1
Seventh place: Keim-Pfingston, RCC, def. Gunderson-Ott, Pierre, 10-2
Flight 2
First round: Raymond-Al. Scott, STM, def. Strand-Reichert, Sp, 6-0, 6-1; Huber-Moller, Mit, def. Weiss-Tedrow, Pierre, 6-4, 6-1; Anderson-Schneller, RCCh, def. Dehler-Thurness, RCS, 6-2, 0-6, 10-8; Jackson-Badger, BV, def. Raforth-Doty, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
Championship semifinals: Raymond-Al. Scott, STM, def. Huber-Moller, Mit, 6-3, 6-0; Jackson-Badger, BV, def. Anderson-Schneller, RCCh, 6-4, 6-0
Championship: Raymond-Al. Scott, STM, def. Jackson-Badger, BV, 6-2, 6-2
Third place: Anderson-Schneller, RCCh, def. Huber-Moller, Mit, 10-8
Consolation semifinals: Weiss-Tedrow, Pierre, def. Strand-Reichert, Sp, 10-2; Dehler-Thurness, RCS, def. Raforth-Doty, RCC, 10-0
Consolation championship: Dehler-Thurness, RCS, def. Weiss-Tedrow, Pierre, 10-6
Seventh place: Strand-Reichert, Sp, def. Raforth-Doty, RCC, 10-4
Flight 3
First round: Pelletier-Jerke, BV, def. Huck-Mondloch, Sp, 6-0, 6-2; Bathke-Jones, Mit, def. Corrales-Ott, Pierre, 7-6 (4), 6-1; Ligtenberg-Shankle, RCCh, def. Achbach-Denholm, STM, 6-4, 7-6 (2); Sherrill-Lundstrom, RCS, def. Abbas-Steele, RCC, 6-0, 6-1
Championship semifinals: Pelletier-Jerke, BV, def. Bathke-Jones, Mit, 6-3, 7-6 (3); Sherrill-Lundstrom, RCS, def. Ligtenberg-Shankle, RCCh, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7
Championship: Pelletier-Jerke, BV, def. Sherrill-Lundstrom, RCS, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
Third place: Ligtenberg-Shankle, RCCh, def. Bathke-Jones, Mit, 10-8
Consolation semifinals: Corrales-Ott, Pierre, def. Huck-Mondloch, Sp, 10-3; Achbach-Denholm, STM, def. Abbas-Steele, RCC, 10-0
Consolation championship: Achbach-Denholm, STM, def. Corrales-Ott, Pierre, 10-5
Seventh place: Huck-Mondloch, Sp, def. Abbas-Steele, RCC, 10-4