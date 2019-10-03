High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Arlington def. Colman-Egan, 19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-13
Bon Homme def. Menno, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 27-25
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13
Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19
Castlewood def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13
Chamberlain def. Gregory, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23
Chester def. Beresford, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-7, 28-26
Dupree def. Bison, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau, 25-7, 25-11, 25-18
Ethan def. Freeman, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19
Faith def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-9, 25-12
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-9, 25-7, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 25-21
Huron def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 28-30, 15-9
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 17-25, 15-12
Lemmon def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23
Lennox def. Dell Rapids, 26-24, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Madison def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 25-12, 29-27
Newell def. Wall, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-10
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 17-15
Parker def. Garretson, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22
Pierre def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 26-24
Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Takini def. Wakpala, 25-20, 25-8, 25-13
Tea Area def. Canton, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18
Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-14, 25-20
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-9, 25-4
Waverly-South Shore def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-16, 25-13
Pierce Triangular
Dakota Valley def. Pierce, Neb., 21-25, 25-10, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-21, 25-21
High School Cross Country
Sturgis Invitational
Thursday
Girls
Individual Results - 1. Abby Cutler, HC, 18:53.6; 2. Hailey Uhre, RCS, 19:27.2; 3. Mallory Delmont, Cus, 19:31.6; 4. Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 19:36.5; 5. Madyson Willis, NC, 19:51.3; 6. Delilah Baedke, NC, 19:53.6; 7. Kadense Dooley, Cus, 19:58.2; 8. Brooke Dunham, TB, 20:04.5; 9. Finley Klinger Kelly, Walsh, 20:12.7; 10. Sierra Oesterling, Cus, 20:18.5; 11. Alissa Wieman, Dou, 20:22.9; 12. Ramsey Karim, Cus, 20:27.6; 13. Josie Dvorak, Cus, 12 20:29.5; 14. Madie Donovan, Spear, 20:40.6; 15. Meghan Hanson, TB, 20:52.3; 16. Kaci Cooper, STM, 20:54.6; 17. Brionna Holso, RCS, 20:57.7; 18. Eva Studt, Cus, 20:58.2; 19. Elise Unkenholz, RCS, 21:03.8; 20. osie Tobin, Spearfish, 21:10.0.
Boys
Individual Results - 1. Sawyer Clarkson, BF, 16:35.0; 2. Mason Henry, NC, 16:51 .9; 3. Adam Consoer, HS, 17:00.9; 4. Jace Oesterling, Cus, 17:10.3; 5. Jarek Glenn, STM, 12 17:14.7; 6. Kyson Miller, Walsh, 17:19.1; 7. Liam Vidas, RCS, 17:24.3; 8. Hayden Grosz, RCS, 17:26.7; 9. Ethan Roberts, RCCh, 17:29.1; 10. David Tuttle, PR, 17:32.8; 11. Alex Otten, RCS, 17:33.9; 12. Cody Farland, STM, 17:35.9; 13. Simeon Birnbaum, RCCh, 17:35.9; 14. Keaton Fierro, RCS, 17:37.2; 15. Liam Blank, Walsh, 17:37.6; 16. Lucas Rowe, Walsh, 17:38.1; 17. Ethan Bauer, NC, 17:51.5; 18, Nate Andersen, Stur, 17:54.0; 19. Preston Drew, Cus, 17:55.4; 20. Keenan Urdiales, Spear, 17:56.6.