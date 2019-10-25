High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Christian def. Florence/Henry, 25-21, 25-11, 25-19
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-9, 25-14, 25-20
Alcester-Hudson def. Canton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Avon def. Menno, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Baltic def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-6, 25-19, 25-10
Bridgewater-Emery def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13
Castlewood def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-6, 25-11
Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Colome def. Centerville, 8-25, 25-12, 25-17, 26-24
Corsica/Stickney def. Scotland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12
DeSmet def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-12, 25-8, 25-10
Deuel def. Flandreau, 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-15
Dupree def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17
Faith def. Potter County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23
Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21
Hanson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 25-18
Herreid/Selby Area def. North Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-22
Huron def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13
Kimball/White Lake def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Belle Fourche, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20
Leola/Frederick def. Ipswich, 25-10, 25-17, 25-14
Madison def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19
McCook Central/Montrose def. Canistota, 25-8, 25-8, 25-19
Miller def. Ethan, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 29-27
Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-15
Redfield def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Pierre, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Tri-Valley def. Tea Area, 25-22, 15-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-7
Wagner def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
You have free articles remaining.
Warner def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20
East - West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-7, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17
Brandon Valley def. Sturgis Brown, 25-14, 25-20
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-9
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-19
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-20
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-12
Rapid City Stevens def. Harrisburg, 25-23, 25-23
Watertown def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-16
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-13
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-9
Yankton def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-23
New Underwood Triangular
New Underwood def. Wall, 25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22
New Underwood def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-17, 25-9
White River Triangular
Kadoka Area def. White River, 26-28, 25-23, 25-13, 17-25, 15-12
Pine Ridge def. White River, 17-25, 33-31, 25-12, 25-17
Pine Ridge def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25, 16-14
State Dance and Cheer
Aberdeen
Class A
Dance
Jazz: Dakota Valley 281.5; St. Thomas More 189; Clark/Willow Lake 167.5.
Pom: Dakota Valley 290; Platte-Geddes 225; Winner 216.5; Tea Area 213.5; St. Thomas More 210; Gregory 194; Clark/Willow Lake 156.
Kick: Dakota Valley 268; Platte-Geddes 231.5; Tea Area 208; Gregory 202; Winner 176.5.
Hip Hop: Winner 232.5; Platte-Geddes 221.5; Gregory 212; St. Thomas More 203; Hot Springs 190.5; Northwestern 185; Tea Area 162; Clark/Willow Lake 152.5.
Grand Champion Dance: Dakota Valley, 279.83; Platte-Geddes 226; Winner 207.17; Gregory 202.67; St. Thomas More 200.83; Tea Area 193.5; Clark/Willow Lake 158.67; Hot Springs 63.5; Northwestern 60.
Cheer
Small Team: Parkston 226; Wolsey/Wessington 212; Bon Homme 210.5; Duebrook Area 181.5; Faulkton 176.5; Gregory 176; Hot Springs 175.5; Redfield 175; Custer 169.5; Arlington/Lake Preston 164.5; Wagner 161.5; Lyman 129.5.
Large Team: Sioux Valley 293.5; Dell Rapids 227.5; Dakota Valley 224; Winner 219; Platte-Geddes 206; Dell Rapids St. Mary 190.5; Belle Fourche 165.5.
Grand Champion Cheer: Sioux Valley 293.5; Dell Rapids 227.5; Parkston 226; Dakota Valley 224; Winner 219; Wolsey/Wessington 212; Bon Homme 210.5; Platte-Geddes 206; Dell Rapids St. Mary 190.5; Duebrook Area 181.5; Faulkton 176.5; Gregory 176; Hot Springs 175.5; Redfield 175; Custer 169.5; Belle Fourche 165.5; Arlington/Lake Preston 164.5; Wagner 161.5; Lyman 129.5.