High School volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-10, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
Burke def. St. Mary's, Neb., 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Centerville def. Flandreau Indian, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Chamberlain def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 7-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Dupree def. Bison, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 27-25, 25-13, 25-21
Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 26-24
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13
Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-18, 13-25, 25-13, 25-13
Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-15, 25-7, 25-22
Hill City def. Spearfish, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12, 25-22
Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
Lead-Deadwood def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23
Little Wound def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20
New Underwood def. Lyman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25
Northwestern def. Warner, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10
Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22
Redfield def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-17, 25-8, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Pierre, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-12
Sisseton def. Milbank Area, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Britton-Hecla, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Webster def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-16, 25-6
White River def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-7, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Wynot, Neb. def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-6, 25-22, 25-12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Platte-Geddes vs. Bon Homme, ppd.
Kimball/White Lake vs. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, ppd.
Bridgewater-Emery vs. Irene-Wakonda, ppd. to Oct 7.
Golf
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
Thursday
Fred Berendse 26, Chuck Fyler 26, Dennis Hanken 28, Ed Adams 29, Jerry Carpenter 30, Ron Hansen J. 30, Jere Jackson 30, Frank Thomson 30, Fred Mettler 31, Lee Shepherd 31, Mark Bratek 32, Wes Broer 32, Jack Jacobs 32, Tom Wilson 32, Bob Wood 32, Mel Woolley 32, Rich Cabe 33, Alan Garrett 33, Larry Hannan 33, Duane Day 34, Wayne Bordewyk 35, Tim Renelt 38.
High School Softball
Coaches Poll
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (12);60
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman;43
3. Rapid City Central;30
4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt;17
5. Brandon Valley;14
Receiveing votes: Harrisburg 4, Yankton 2, Sioux Falls Washington 1, Brookings 1