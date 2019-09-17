High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Hamlin, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17
Alcester-Hudson def. Centerville, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
Baltic def. West Central, 25-11, 25-17, 25-20
Belle Fourche def. Broadus, Mont., 25-10, 21-25, 25-15, 25-12
Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 18-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Clark/Willow Lake def. Florence/Henry, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-8
Crow Creek def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 16-25, 25-20, 25-7, 25-18
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13
Dupree def. Wall, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-21, 25-14, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8
Flandreau Indian def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-2, 25-14, 25-8
Garretson def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-12
Gregory def. Bennett County, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Potter County, 16-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12
Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Aberdeen Christian, 24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10
Howard def. Menno, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Kadoka Area def. New Underwood, 20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Langford def. North Central, 25-23, 25-5, 25-21
Lead-Deadwood def. Spearfish, 25-23, 17-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13
Lemmon def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Milbank Area def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 25-10, 25-7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17
Northwestern def. Miller, 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Parker def. Tea Area, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17
Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 25-20
Pierre def. Yankton, 15-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
Pine Ridge def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 29-27, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 19-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-14, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21
Sioux Valley def. DeSmet, 25-15, 13-25, 25-11, 25-19
St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
Takini def. Crazy Horse, 7-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21
Tri-Valley def. Beresford, 25-23, 15-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
Wagner def. Avon, 25-27, 30-28, 26-24, 25-14
Warner def. Ipswich, 22-25, 32-30, 25-21, 25-16
Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 20-25, 18-25, 25-10, 25-20, 15-8
Webster def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10
White River def. Jones County, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Winner def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-11, 25-13
Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-9, 25-12, 25-4
Golf
Arrowhead Ladies Day Results
Tuesday
“Shoot Net 71 or Lower”
Winners
Cindy Hagg – Net 68
Mary Allison – Net 70
Linda Boland – Net 71
Gross Skins
Linda Boland – Par on 12, 17
Cherie Brown – Bogey on 4, Par on 9
Mary Allison – Birdie on 8, Bogey on 18
Cindy Hagg – Bogey on 16
Net Skins
Linda Boland – Eagle on 12, Birdie on 15,17
Mary Allison – Eagle on 8, Birdie on 18
Cindy Hagg – Birdie on 16
Denise Purdy-Grosz – Birdie on 10
Kim Viger – Ace on 11
Cherie Brown – Birdie on 4