Volleyball
S.D. Media Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Rapid City Stevens (16);8-0;80;1
2. Sioux Falls Washington;5-1;63;2
3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman;6-1;47;3
4. Mitchell;4-1;23;5
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt;3-1;21;4
Also receiving votes: Huron 5, Aberdeen Central 1
Class A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (16);5-0;80;1
2. Winner;5-0;53;5
3. Miller;5-1;51;3
4. Dell Rapids;5-2;16;2
T5. Dakota Valley;2-2;10;4
T5. Elk Point-Jefferson;3-0;10;NR
RV: Parker 6, Wagner 6, McCook Central/Montrose 4
Class B
1. Northwestern (16);8-0;80;1
2. Warner;5-0;64;2
3. Ethan;2-0;40;4
4. Chester Area;1-1;28;3
5. Philip;2-0;22;5
RV: Wall 3, Burke 1, Arlington 1, Herreid-Selby Area 1
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-10, 25-11
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Parkston, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17
Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-12, 25-19, 26-24
Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-13
Bowman County, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7
Britton-Hecla def. Sargent Central, N.D., 27-29, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 15-4
Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-14, 25-12, 25-9
Chester def. Baltic, 25-18, 25-7, 25-15
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-11, 25-5
Colome def. Lyman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-15
Edmunds Central def. Aberdeen Christian, 19-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-10
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 25-12
Faith def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-20, 15-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-8
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-10, 25-18
Flandreau def. Deubrook, 18-25, 30-28, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11
Freeman def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-8
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-10, 25-18
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-12, 25-10, 25-18
Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23
Hanson def. Howard, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-11
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Hot Springs def. Red Cloud, 25-6, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23
Lemmon def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9
Marty Indian def. Santee, Neb., 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Mitchell def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23
Philip def. Jones County, 25-7, 25-17, 25-4
Pierre def. Spearfish, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Redfield/Doland def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-17, 25-7
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 25-20, 25-15, 25-10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17
Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17
St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19
Sturgis def. Custer, 25-15, 25-15, 27-25
Tea Area def. Lennox, 25-8, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 21-25, 15-6
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-10, 25-20
Warner def. Miller, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-8
Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-21, 14-25, 25-20, 11-25, 20-18
Wilmot def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 25-19, 25-19
Tiospaye Topa Triangular
Crazy Horse def. Wakpala, 25-14, 27-25, 25-20
Tiospaye Topa def. Crazy Horse, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
Tiospaye Topa def. Wakpala, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Winner Triangular
Gregory def. Bennett County, 25-17, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21
Winner def. Bennett County, 25-11, 25-9, 25-5
Golf
Senior Men's Golf League
Tuesday
Frank Thomson 26, Jerry Clark 28, Jim Haddock 28, Dick McIontosh 28, Bob Wood 30, Duane Day 31, Frank Osborne 31, Fred Berendse 32, Jerry Carpenter 32, Chuck Fyler 32, Jack Jacobs 32, Tom Wilson 32, Dennis Hanken 33, Jim Smith 33, Clint Pepper 34, Wayne Parks 35, Mark Bratek 37, Ron J Hansen 37, Mel Woolley 38, Wes Broer 41, Jere Jackson 41