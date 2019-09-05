High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Christian def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-13, 25-18, 25-13
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-13, 25-11, 25-10
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-14, 25-18, 26-24
Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 15-13
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-22, 13-25, 25-20
Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Mitchell Christian, 25-21, 25-9, 25-11
Deubrook def. Castlewood, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-10, 25-9
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-8, 25-9, 25-17
Faulkton def. North Central, 25-8, 25-7, 25-10
Garretson def. Baltic, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11
Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Gregory def. Lyman, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19
Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-4, 25-7, 25-11
Hamlin def. Flandreau, 19-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-12, 15-12
Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-23, 25-19, 26-24
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-11, 25-6
Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 21-25, 25-13, 25-19, 27-25
Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-8, 25-15, 25-15
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-13, 25-17, 25-15
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-10, 25-16, 25-17
New Underwood def. White River, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Newell def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-21, 25-7, 25-17
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-23
Parkston def. Hanson, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16
Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-6, 22-25, 25-10, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 25-5, 25-12, 25-13
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 26-24, 25-14
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
Sioux Valley def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23
Sisseton def. Wilmot, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-5, 25-11, 25-5
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-8, 23-25, 13-25, 25-21, 15-11
Todd County def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 17-25, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13
Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-6, 25-19
Watertown def. Huron, 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17
Webster def. Milbank Area, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-9
Winner Triangular
Winner def. Ainsworth, Neb., 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Golf
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
Thursday
Jack Jacobs 26, Ed Adams 27, Mark Bratek 27, Wayne Bordewyk 28, Ed Wegner 28, Jere Jackson 29, Wayne Parks 29, Dennis Baxley 30, Duane Day 30, Lee Shepherd 30, Frank Thomson 30, Alan Garrett 31, Dennis Hanken 31, Larry Hannan 31, Dick McIntosh 31, Fred Berendse 32, Jim Haddock 32, Bob Moore 32, Neil Harris 33, Ken McClain 33, Fred Mettler 33, Tom Wilson 33, Bob Wood 33, Rich Cabe 34, Chuck Fyler 34, Jim Smith 34, Jerry Carpenter 35, Ron Hansen J. 35, Duard Pfeifle 37, Mel Woolley 37.