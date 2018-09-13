High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-16, 25-1, 25-11
Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-22, 25-20
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Bison def. Takini, 25-8, 25-7, 25-11
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12
Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 14-25, 25-10, 25-6, 20-25, 15-9
Chester def. Howard, 25-7, 25-10, 25-7
Clark/Willow Lake def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 26-28, 15-9
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 17-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-12, 26-24, 27-25
DeSmet def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Deubrook def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 25-20, 25-9
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
Faith def. Kadoka Area, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20, 25-13
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-21, 25-23
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
Harrisburg def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24
Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Hill City def. Sturgis, 25-8, 25-13, 25-17
Huron def. Brookings, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18
Lennox def. Parkston, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19
Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25, 25-20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-17, 29-27
New Underwood def. Bennett County, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-6, 25-16, 25-15
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-11, 25-12
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-9, 25-14
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-15, 25-13, 25-6
Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23
Redfield/Doland def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-10, 26-28, 25-18, 25-9
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-9, 25-19
Stanley County def. Jones County, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-21, 25-23, 33-31
Timber Lake def. Dupree, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21
Warner def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-21, 25-12
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-13, 13-25, 23-25, 15-11
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
Boyd County Triangular
Burke def. Stuart, Neb., 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Golf
Senior Men's Golf League
Thursday
Mark Bratek 28, Larry Hannan 28, Jim Smith 28, Frank Thomson 28, Jim Haddock 29, Dick Mettler 29, Tom Wilson 29, Duane Day 31, Gary Gregson 31, Dennis Hanken 31, Jack Jacobs 31, Louie LaRoche 31, Frank Osborne 31, Jerry Carpenter 32, Tim Renelt 32, Dick Riggert 32, Rich Cabe 33, Jerry Clark 34, Ron J Hansen 34, Bob Moore 34, Ralph Schat 34, Wes Broer 35, Chuck Fyler 35, Fred Mettler 35, Lee Shepherd 35, Bob Wood 35, Mel Woolley 35, Fred Berendse 36, Wayne Parks 38, Bob Dietzman 39, Jere Jackson 41, Alan Garrett 42.