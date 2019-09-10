High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-12
Bowman County, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-19
Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Burke def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 26-24, 25-15
Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12
Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Chester def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 15-25, 25-9, 25-17
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-7, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Deubrook def. Flandreau, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Central, 25-13, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-15, 25-16
Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20
Faith def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-8
Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
Florence/Henry def. Wilmot, 25-16, 15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-7
Freeman def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-6, 27-25
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12
Groton Area def. Webster, 25-12, 25-18, 25-21
Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-27, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 15-6
Hanson def. Howard, 11-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 18-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-10, 15-6
Hill City def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Ipswich def. Sully Buttes, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21
Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20
Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 31-29
Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-14, 25-17, 25-22
McCook Central/Montrose def. Sioux Valley, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13
Miller def. Warner, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20
You have free articles remaining.
Mitchell Christian def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock def. North Central, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-17
Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13
Redfield def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-6
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-18, 8-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-22, 17-25, 22-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Vermillion def. Bon Homme, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Wagner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Golf
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
Tuesday
Ron Hansen J. 25, Rich Cabe 27, Chuck Fyler 27, Wayne Bordewyk 28, Jerry Clark 28, Dennis Hanken 29, Larry Hannan 29, Duane Day 30, Jim Haddock 30, Bob Moore 30, Wayne Parks 30, Tom Wilson 30, Fred Berendse 31 Jerry Carpenter 31, Lee Shepherd 31, Ed Wegner 31, Mark Bratek 32, Wes Broer 32, Jere Jackson 32, Jim Smith 32, Frank Thomson 32, Mel Woolley 33, Ken McClain 34, Dick McIntosh 34, Dennis Baxley 37, Leon Ewert 38.
Arrowhead Ladies Day
Tuesday
“2 Person Blind Draw”
Gross Front, Net Back
(Combined Team Scores)
+30, -2: +28 Bev Kaiser & Mary Allison
+29, E: +29 Cindy Hagg & Kim Viger
Gross Skins
Mary Allison – Par on 4
Kay Loos – Par on 5
Cherie Brown – Birdie on 6
Kim Viger – Par on 8
Cindy Hagg – Par on 9
Net Skins
Mary Allison – Eagle on 3, Eagle on 4
Cherie Brown – Eagle on 6