High School Volleyball
Thursday
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield/Doland, 14-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-13
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11
Bennett County def. White River, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-22
Burke def. St. Mary's, Neb., 25-11, 25-11, 25-13
Canistota def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-9
Chamberlain def. Crow Creek, 27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 11-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Corsica/Stickney def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12
Dupree def. Bison, 28-26, 28-30, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13
Edmunds Central def. McIntosh, 25-17, 25-20, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19
Ethan def. Menno, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13
Faith def. Rapid City Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Faulkton def. Potter County, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-18, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22
Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-22, 14-25, 26-24
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 27-25, 25-23
Herreid/Selby Area def. Timber Lake, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17
Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-19, 25-11
Hill City def. Spearfish, 22-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-7
Hot Springs def. Custer, 25-20, 26-28, 19-25, 25-17, 15-11
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 17-25, 25-19, 25-13, 21-25, 15-7
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Langford def. Florence/Henry, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Lead-Deadwood def. Belle Fourche, 25-15, 25-13, 24-26, 28-30, 15-8
Madison def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12
Milbank Area def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
Mitchell def. Yankton, 25-8, 25-13, 25-27, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-4
New Underwood def. Lyman, 27-25, 25-14, 25-13
Northwestern def. Warner, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-9
Philip def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Pierre def. Sturgis, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19
Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 29-27, 25-16, 25-7
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 24-26, 15-12
St. Francis Indian def. Marty Indian, 17-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 15-12
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23
Wagner def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-11, 25-13, 25-21
Webster def. Deuel, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Chester def. Garretson, 25-8, 25-19, 25-12
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15
Parker def. Baltic, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic def. Flandreau, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12
Semifinals
Chester def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-22, 25-7
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parker, 26-4, 25-18, 25-18
Tiospaye Topa Triangular
Newell def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21
Men's Senior Golf League
Thursday
Larry Hannan 26, Jerry Clark 27, Fred Mettler 27, Ralph Schat 27, Jim Smith 27, Neil Harris 29, Jack Jacobs 29, Tim Renelt 30, Frank Thomson 30, Jere Jackson 31, Frank Osborne 31, Tom Wilson 31, Bob Wood 31, Jerry Carpenter 32, Duane Day 32, Chuck Fyler 32, Dick McIontosh 32, Bob Moore 32, Mark Bratek 33, Rich Cabe 33, Dale Clelland 33, Alan Garrett 33, Dick Riggert 34, Wes Broer 35, Wayne Parks 35, Fred Berendse 36, Louie LaRoche 36, Ron J Hansen 39.