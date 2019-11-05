High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 26-24, 25-27, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 15-8
Spearfish def. Douglas, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
Region 1A
First Round
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-10
Milbank Area def. Webster, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-14
Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12
Region 1B
Quarterfinal
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16
Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19
Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6
Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-7, 25-8
Region 2A
First Round
Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18
Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 13-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10
Sioux Valley def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-4
Region 2B
Quarterfinal
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
Ipswich def. North Central, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24
Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17
Region 3A
First Round
Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20
Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Region 3B
Quarterfinal
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-19, 25-6
Deubrook def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16
Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 20-25, 15-8
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20
Region 4A
First Round
Beresford def. Canton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22
Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
Region 4B
Quarterfinal
Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 19-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20
Ethan def. Hanson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13
Region 5A
First Round
Madison def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22
Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11
Region 5B
Quarterfinal
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-21, 25-13, 26-28, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7
Region 6A
First Round
Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-25, 25-11, 11-25, 25-12, 15-4
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16
Region 6B
Quarterfinal
Avon def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
Burke def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-15
Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-12
Region 7B
Quarterfinal
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10
New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18
Philip def. Lyman, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
White River def. Edgemont, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Region 8A
First Round
Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-2, 25-14, 25-13
Region 8B
Quarterfinal
Faith def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14
Harding County def. Newell, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18