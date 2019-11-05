{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 26-24, 25-27, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 19-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23, 15-8

Spearfish def. Douglas, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

Region 1A

First Round

Groton Area def. Sisseton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-10

Milbank Area def. Webster, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-14

Redfield def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12

Region 1B

Quarterfinal

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, 18-16

Langford def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-7, 25-6

Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-19, 25-7, 25-8

Region 2A

First Round

Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 13-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau Indian, 25-4, 25-6, 25-4

Region 2B

Quarterfinal

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9

Ipswich def. North Central, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Potter County def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Region 3A

First Round

Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20

Tri-Valley def. West Central, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

Region 3B

Quarterfinal

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-19, 25-6

Deubrook def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 25-16

Estelline/Hendricks def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 20-25, 15-8

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-11, 13-25, 25-13, 25-20

Region 4A

First Round

Beresford def. Canton, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 19-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22

Lennox def. Tea Area, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11

Region 4B

Quarterfinal

Chester def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-7, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 19-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-20, 25-11, 25-20

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-13

Region 5A

First Round

Madison def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22

Parker def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 24-26, 18-25, 25-16, 15-11

Region 5B

Quarterfinal

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-21, 25-13, 26-28, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-14, 25-7

Region 6A

First Round

Chamberlain def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Crow Creek def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-25, 25-11, 11-25, 25-12, 15-4

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-10, 25-16

Region 6B

Quarterfinal

Avon def. Platte-Geddes, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

Burke def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-15

Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-23, 15-25, 25-12

Region 7B

Quarterfinal

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-16, 25-15, 25-10

New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Philip def. Lyman, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

White River def. Edgemont, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13

Region 8A

First Round

Lead-Deadwood def. Custer, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 25-2, 25-14, 25-13

Region 8B

Quarterfinal

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-9, 25-12, 25-14

Harding County def. Newell, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0