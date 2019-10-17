{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Aberdeen Christian def. Leola/Frederick, 14-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Avon def. Centerville, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Bennett County def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Burke def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Canton def. Vermillion, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-22, 15-13

Chester def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 15-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9

Corsica/Stickney def. Alcester-Hudson, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Douglas def. Hot Springs, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19

Dupree def. Stanley County, 25-10, 25-14, 28-30, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-8, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Faith def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-16, 25-13, 25-7

Florence/Henry def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-19, 28-26, 25-16

Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-14, 23-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-7

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Hamlin def. Redfield, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14

Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4

Highmore-Harrold def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

Hill City def. Wall, 25-8, 25-3, 25-9

Ipswich def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23

James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-7, 25-6

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12

Lennox def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Marty Indian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7

Milbank Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 28-26

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-12, 25-9, 25-6

Oelrichs def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7

Parker def. Parkston, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17

Scotland def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-13

Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-8, 25-20

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

