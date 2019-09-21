{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18

Clark/Willow Lake def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

Lyman def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 28-30, 16-14

New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Pierre def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-11

Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21

Bon Homme Cavalier Clash Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-8, 25-17

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-21

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Avon, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17

Northwestern def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-9, 25-11

Northwestern def. Avon, 25-11, 25-12

Northwestern def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-9, 25-8

Pool 2

Beresford def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-8

Beresford def. Custer, 25-22, 25-20

Beresford def. Gregory, 25-7, 25-20

Custer def. Bon Homme, 27-25, 25-12

Gregory def. Custer, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21

Gregory def. Bon Homme, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23

Pool 3

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-8

Parkston def. Wagner, 9-25, 25-22, 25-17

Parkston def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-11

Parkston def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 18-25, 29-27

Wagner def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-9

Wagner def. Gayville-Volin, 25-12, 25-19

Pool 4

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-22

Parker def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 25-21

Parker def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-8

Parker def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-13

Vermillion def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 26-24

Vermillion def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-18

Championship Bracket

First Round

Beresford def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-20

Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-15, 25-14

Parker def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-17

Parkston def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-12

Semifinal

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 12-25, 25-13

Northwestern def. Parker, 25-11, 25-17

Championship

Northwestern def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-11, 25-10

Bridgewater-Emery Tournament

First Round

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-11, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19

Chester def. Hanson, 25-10, 25-12

Ethan def. Scotland, 25-10, 25-15

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 25-20

Hanson def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17

Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-10

Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18

Third Place

Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-20

Championship

Ethan def. Chester, 16-25, 30-28, 25-23

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian def. Wakpala, 20-25, 25-13, 25-21

Marty Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-12

Tiospa Zina JV def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Takini, 25-10, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal

Takini def. Lower Brule, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19

Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-10

Semifinal

Flandreau Indian def. Tiospa Zina JV, 25-11, 21-25, 27-25

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-12, 25-15

Seventh Place

Lower Brule def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 25-15

Fifth Place

Takini def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-14

Third Place

Marty Indian def. Tiospa Zina JV, 25-7, 26-24

Championship

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-17, 25-8

Hamlin Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-23

Pool 2

Castlewood def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20

Ipswich Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Ipswich def. South Border, N.D., 25-21, 25-18

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-20

Ipswich def. Lemmon, 25-14, 25-14

Lemmon def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-20, 25-23

South Border, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-19, 25-13

Pool B

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 25-18

Herreid/Selby Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 30-28, 25-16

Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-23

Langford def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-10

Langford def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-18

Consolation

Lemmon def. Kimball/White Lake, 30-28, 25-22

Third Place

South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 2-0

Championship

Ipswich def. Langford, 25-23, 25-20

Lake Preston Tournament

First Round

Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-9

Sioux Valley def. Waubay/Summit, 23-25, 28-26, 25-16

Rapid City Quadrangular

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-22, 25-8, 15-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

Stanley County Tournament

Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-14

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 25-14, 25-21

Winner def. Stanley County, 25-4, 25-7

