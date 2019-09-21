High School Volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 25-21, 25-10, 25-18
Clark/Willow Lake def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Lyman def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 28-30, 16-14
New Underwood def. Oelrichs, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Pierre def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-11
Rapid City Christian def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21
Bon Homme Cavalier Clash Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-8, 25-17
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-21
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Avon, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17
Northwestern def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-9, 25-11
Northwestern def. Avon, 25-11, 25-12
Northwestern def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-9, 25-8
Pool 2
Beresford def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-8
Beresford def. Custer, 25-22, 25-20
Beresford def. Gregory, 25-7, 25-20
Custer def. Bon Homme, 27-25, 25-12
Gregory def. Custer, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21
Gregory def. Bon Homme, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23
Pool 3
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-8
Parkston def. Wagner, 9-25, 25-22, 25-17
Parkston def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-11
Parkston def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 18-25, 29-27
Wagner def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-9
Wagner def. Gayville-Volin, 25-12, 25-19
Pool 4
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Platte-Geddes, 25-18, 25-22
Parker def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 25-21
Parker def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-17, 25-8
Parker def. Vermillion, 25-20, 25-13
Vermillion def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 26-24
Vermillion def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-18
Championship Bracket
First Round
Beresford def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-20
Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-15, 25-14
Parker def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-17
Parkston def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-12
Semifinal
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-22, 12-25, 25-13
Northwestern def. Parker, 25-11, 25-17
Championship
Northwestern def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-11, 25-10
Bridgewater-Emery Tournament
First Round
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-11, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19
Chester def. Hanson, 25-10, 25-12
Ethan def. Scotland, 25-10, 25-15
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 25-20
Hanson def. Canistota, 17-25, 25-18, 25-17
Irene-Wakonda def. Scotland, 25-17, 25-10
Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18
Third Place
Ethan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-22, 25-20
Championship
Ethan def. Chester, 16-25, 30-28, 25-23
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian def. Wakpala, 20-25, 25-13, 25-21
Marty Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-17, 25-12
Tiospa Zina JV def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Takini, 25-10, 25-8
Consolation Semifinal
Takini def. Lower Brule, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19
Wakpala def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 14-25, 25-10
Semifinal
Flandreau Indian def. Tiospa Zina JV, 25-11, 21-25, 27-25
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-12, 25-15
Seventh Place
Lower Brule def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-21, 25-15
Fifth Place
Takini def. Wakpala, 25-10, 25-14
Third Place
Marty Indian def. Tiospa Zina JV, 25-7, 26-24
Championship
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-17, 25-8
Hamlin Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-23
Pool 2
Castlewood def. Madison, 25-15, 25-20
Ipswich Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Ipswich def. South Border, N.D., 25-21, 25-18
Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-13, 25-20
Ipswich def. Lemmon, 25-14, 25-14
Lemmon def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-20, 25-23
South Border, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-19, 25-13
Pool B
Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-23, 25-18
Herreid/Selby Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 30-28, 25-16
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-13, 25-23
Langford def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-10
Langford def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-18
Consolation
Lemmon def. Kimball/White Lake, 30-28, 25-22
Third Place
South Border, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 2-0
Championship
Ipswich def. Langford, 25-23, 25-20
Lake Preston Tournament
First Round
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-9
Sioux Valley def. Waubay/Summit, 23-25, 28-26, 25-16
Rapid City Quadrangular
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-22, 25-8, 15-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21
Stanley County Tournament
Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-14
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 25-14, 25-21
Winner def. Stanley County, 25-4, 25-7