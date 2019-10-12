High School Volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Pine Ridge def. Custer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Chester Challenge
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12
Cody-Kilgore Triangular
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16
Hay Springs, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Gayville-Volin Tournament
First Round
Gayville-Volin def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-7
Menno def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11
Mitchell Christian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-15, 25-21
Consolation Semifinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23
Semifinal
Gayville-Volin def. Mitchell Christian, 25-7, 25-19
Fifth Place
Canistota def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-16, 25-14
Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 25-3
Third Place
Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14
Championship
Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-12
Lakeville North Tournament
Semifinals
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Lakeville South, Minn., 25-22, 18-25, 15-9
Pool Play
Pool 1
Jackson County Central, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13
Ninth Place
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Century, Minn., 29-27, 24-26, 15-9
Saint Michael-Albertville Tournament
Quarterfinal
Miller def. Hutchinson, Minn., 26-24, 20-25, 15-12
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Champlin Park, Minn., 25-23, 25-23
Semifinal
Miller def. Chanhassen, Minn., 26-24, 23-25, 16-14
North Branch, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-19, 25-22
Ninth Place
Miller def. Elk River, Minn., 26-24, 25-21
Seventh Place
Waconia, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12