High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Pine Ridge def. Custer, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Chester Challenge

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 21-25, 25-20, 11-25, 25-22, 15-12

Cody-Kilgore Triangular

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16

Gayville-Volin Tournament

First Round

Gayville-Volin def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-7

Menno def. Centerville, 20-25, 25-17, 25-11

Mitchell Christian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-15, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23

Semifinal

Gayville-Volin def. Mitchell Christian, 25-7, 25-19

Fifth Place

Canistota def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 25-16, 25-14

Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 25-3

Third Place

Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14

Championship

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-12

Lakeville North Tournament

Semifinals

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Lakeville South, Minn., 25-22, 18-25, 15-9

Pool Play

Pool 1

Jackson County Central, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13

Ninth Place

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rochester Century, Minn., 29-27, 24-26, 15-9

Saint Michael-Albertville Tournament

Quarterfinal

Miller def. Hutchinson, Minn., 26-24, 20-25, 15-12

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Champlin Park, Minn., 25-23, 25-23

Semifinal

Miller def. Chanhassen, Minn., 26-24, 23-25, 16-14

North Branch, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-19, 25-22

Ninth Place

Miller def. Elk River, Minn., 26-24, 25-21

Seventh Place

Waconia, Minn. def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12

