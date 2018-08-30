Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-18, 15-25, 13-25, 15-10

Belle Fourche def. Custer, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

Brookings def. Brandon Valley, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23

Canistota def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-7, 25-16, 25-16

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-15

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Mitchell Christian, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18, 25-27

Deubrook def. Castlewood, 24-26, 25-22, 25-13, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dakota Valley, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 3-25, 16-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16

Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Freeman def. Howard, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Menno, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23

Garretson def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 26-24, 26-24

Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-21, 24-26, 25-18, 19-25, 15-8

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13

Hamlin def. Flandreau, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12

Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17

Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 3-0

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 24-26, 15-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Parker, 25-19, 24-26, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8

Milbank Area def. Webster, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

New Underwood def. White River, 25-7, 25-21, 25-13

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-9, 25-9, 25-10

Parkston def. Hanson, 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 15-8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13, 15-10

Potter County def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Redfield/Doland def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-16, 25-9

Scotland def. Viborg-Hurley, 11-25, 21-25, 25-21, 27-25, 15-12

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-10, 21-25, 25-13, 25-12

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3-1

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-10, 25-23, 25-22

Sisseton def. Wilmot, 19-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-11

South Sioux City, Neb. def. Vermillion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Sturgis def. Douglas, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-20, 25-14, 25-27, 25-18

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-9, 25-14

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-8, 25-10, 25-6

Watertown def. Huron, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20

Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-10, 25-6, 25-6

West Central def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Tea Area, 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-22, 15-7

Ainsworth Triangular

Winner def. Ainsworth, Neb., 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 25-14

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-23, 25-11, 25-19

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.