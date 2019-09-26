High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24
Aberdeen Christian def. North Central, 10-25, 25-13, 25-23, 26-24
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 28-26, 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 11-15
Avon def. Colome, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 25-7, 28-26
Bison def. Takini, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-13, 25-7
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Chester def. Garretson, 25-14, 27-25, 29-27
Colman-Egan def. Howard, 25-21, 28-26, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Gregory, 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12
Custer def. Spearfish, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11
Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Christian, 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
Deuel def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Dupree def. McIntosh, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
Faith def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Freeman def. Menno, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 16-14
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
Groton Area def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16, 27-25
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22
Hill City def. Newell, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19
Langford def. Ipswich, 26-24, 25-17, 26-24
Lennox def. West Central, 24-26, 25-14, 28-26, 25-13
Leola/Frederick def. Ellendale, N.D., 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-12, 25-22, 27-25
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-11, 25-5, 25-22
Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24
Parker def. Baltic, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22
Potter County def. Stanley County, 27-25, 25-12, 25-15
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
Richland, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-15, 25-21, 25-11
St. Thomas More def. Rapid City Christian, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23
Sturgis Brown def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-20, 25-11, 25-16
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 26-24, 25-7, 25-22
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-15, 25-17
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-23, 25-22, 25-18
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Waubay/Summit def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-4, 25-21, 25-7
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Alcester-Hudson Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-22, 25-15, 25-14