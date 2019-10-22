High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18
Baltic def. Howard, 25-9, 25-5, 25-20
Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12
Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-9, 25-15
Faith def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22
Garretson def. West Central, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-17, 25-14
Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8
Lead-Deadwood def. Douglas, 13-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17
Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
You have free articles remaining.
Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23
Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21
Milbank Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-6, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-8
Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25
St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24
Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19
Watertown def. Huron, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Winner def. Wagner, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
Alliance Triangular
Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 26-24, 25-17
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10
New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15
McLaughlin Triangular
Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23