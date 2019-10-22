{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18

Baltic def. Howard, 25-9, 25-5, 25-20

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 26-24

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 14-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 25-22

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Estelline/Hendricks def. DeSmet, 26-24, 25-9, 25-15

Faith def. Timber Lake, 21-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-21

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-22

Garretson def. West Central, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-21, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

James Valley Christian def. Wessington Springs, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Platte-Geddes, 25-6, 25-17, 25-14

Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-9, 25-8

Lead-Deadwood def. Douglas, 13-25, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17

Lennox def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Linton-HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Madison def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-10, 25-23

Marty Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 26-24

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21

Milbank Area def. Waverly-South Shore, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-18, 25-10, 25-13

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-6, 25-10

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-8

Spearfish def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25

St. Thomas More def. Belle Fourche, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19

Watertown def. Huron, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Winner def. Wagner, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-16, 15-10

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11

Alliance Triangular

Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Christian, 26-24, 25-17

Kadoka Triangular

Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16

New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 17-15

McLaughlin Triangular

Chamberlain def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

