High School Volleyball

Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-9, 25-12

Huron def. Brookings, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10

Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-10, 25-6, 25-8

Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Belle Fourche Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Hill City def. Lyman, 25-12, 25-14

Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-6, 25-6

Pool B

Belle Fourche def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-15, 25-15

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-11

Lead-Deadwood def. Bennett County, 25-5, 25-11

Pool C

Philip def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-22, 25-17

Philip def. Rapid City Christian, 25-23, 25-23

Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis, 25-22, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-21, 25-21

Sturgis def. Rapid City Central JV, 26-24, 25-20

Sturgis def. Philip, 26-24, 25-20

Central South Dakota Conference Tournament

First Round

Miller def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-5

Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-19, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 26-24

Eastern SD Volleyball Classic

First Round

Dakota Valley def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-10

Tea Area def. Webster, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24

Tri-Valley def. Chamberlain, 25-13, 25-21

Winner def. Sisseton, 25-10, 25-10

Consolation Semifinal

Chamberlain def. Milbank, 18-25, 25-18, 28-26

Webster def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-21

Semifinal

Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-14

Winner def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-19

Seventh Place

Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-17

Fifth Place

Webster def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-21

Third Place

Tea Area def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 25-18

Championship

Dakota Valley def. Winner, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18

Kimball-White Lake Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Colome def. Iroquois, 15-25, 25-21, 25-4

Kadoka Area def. Colome, 25-17, 25-8

Kadoka Area def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-20, 25-23

Kadoka Area def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-8

Kimball/White Lake def. Iroquois, 25-10, 25-10

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-20, 25-15

Pool B

Burke def. Jones County, 25-20, 25-4

Burke def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-23

Burke def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-17

Canistota def. Wessington Springs, 25-17, 25-23

Jones County def. Canistota, 25-12, 15-25, 25-20

Wessington Springs def. Jones County, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22

Seventh Place

Wessington Springs def. Iroquois, 25-18, 25-19

Fifth Place

Colome def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-23

Third Place

Canistota def. Kimball/White Lake, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20

Championship

Kadoka Area def. Burke, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19

Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Todd County, 25-13, 25-12

Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-23

Crow Creek def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-11

Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-16

Custer def. Crazy Horse, 25-19, 25-11

Custer def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-18

Little Wound def. Marty Indian, 25-16, 25-15

Marty Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-10, 17-25, 25-23

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-15

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-19, 25-20

Todd County def. Crazy Horse, 25-15, 25-11

Pool B

Pine Ridge def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-5

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-17, 25-9

St. Francis Indian def. Oelrichs, 25-16, 25-13

St. Francis Indian def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

White River def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 25-17

White River def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-7

Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12

Semifinal

Custer def. White River, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek, 25-15, 25-22

Third Place

White River def. Crow Creek, 25-23, 25-18

Championship

Pine Ridge def. Custer, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16

Little Moreau Conference Tournament (LMC)

Play-In

McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-16, 25-15

First RoundBison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-10, 25-7

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-3, 25-17

Lemmon def. Harding County, 25-23, 25-22

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-10, 25-17

Second Round

Faith def. Newell, 25-10, 25-20

Harding County def. Bison, 25-14, 25-14

Lemmon def. Timber Lake, 25-16, 25-18

Third Round

Faith def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-13

Harding County def. Newell, 26-14, 23-25, 25-18

Consolation Bracket

Harding County def. Timber Lake, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22

Consolation Championship

Lemmon def. Harding County, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Championship

Faith def. Lemmon, 25-17, 25-14

Orange City, Iowa Tournament

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa def. Sioux Falls Christian, 18-21, 21-17, 15-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 21-14, 21-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Cherokee, Washington, Iowa, 21-13, 19-21, 15-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Center, Iowa, 10-21, 21-16, 15-12

Sioux Falls Christian def. Unity Christian, Orange City, Iowa, 21-16, 21-17

Sanford Pentagon Tournament

Red Division

Pool A

Colman-Egan def. Hanson, 2-1

Colman-Egan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Hanson, 2-1

Pool B

Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16

Langford def. Irene-Wakonda, 2-0

Langford def. Freeman, 2-0

Pool C

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-23, 25-11

Bridgewater-Emery def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-0

Great Plains Lutheran def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-20, 25-15

Quarterfinal

Great Plains Lutheran def. Freeman, 2-1

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-0

Semifinal

Colman-Egan def. Great Plains Lutheran, 2-1

Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-0

Fifth Place

Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 2-1

Third Place

Colman-Egan def. Langford, 2-1

Great Plains Lutheran def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 2-1

Orange Division

Pool A

Groton Area def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-13, 25-19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Groton Area, 24-26, 25-20, 25-18

Pool B

Ethan def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 25-13

Ethan def. Parkston, 2-0

Parkston def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15

Pool C

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Bon Homme, 2-0

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-22

Sioux Valley def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-14

Quarterfinal

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Groton Area, 2-0

Parkston def. Sioux Valley, 2-0

Semifinal

Ethan def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 2-1

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 2-0

Fifth Place

Sioux Valley def. Groton Area, 2-1

Third Place

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Parkston, 2-0

Championship

Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 2-0

Blue Division

Pool A

Mitchell def. Vermillion, 17-25, 25-17, 25-18

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Vermillion, 2-0

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-8

Pool B

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Parker, 2-0

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa def. Warner, 25-18, 25-19

Parker def. Warner, 25-13, 25-21

Pool C

Chester def. Madison, 2-0

Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0

Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Madison, 2-1

Quarterfinal

Chester def. Parker, 2-1

Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Mitchell, 2-0

Semifinal

Western Christian, Hull, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0

Fifth Place

Parker def. Mitchell, 2-0

Third Place

Central Lyon, Iowa def. Chester, 2-1

