High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17
Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 28-26
Brookings def. Yankton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Madison, 26-24, 26-28, 19-25, 25-16, 15-13
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9
Deuel def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-6, 25-21, 25-14
Garretson def. Canton, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-7, 25-8, 25-16
Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 17-15
You have free articles remaining.
Santee, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 27-25
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn., 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
Tri-Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25, 25-20
Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sisseton vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd. to Oct 21.
Redfield vs. Milbank Area, ppd.
Webster vs. Hamlin, ppd. to Oct 14.
Bennett County vs. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., ppd.
Great Plains Lutheran vs. Langford, ppd. to Oct 28.
Platte-Geddes vs. Gregory, ppd. to Oct 12.