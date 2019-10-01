{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Christian def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Warner, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Colome, 27-25, 25-17, 25-14

Avon def. Scotland, 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-13

Beresford def. Lennox, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-19

Canton def. West Central, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. DeSmet, 25-18, 28-26, 25-5

Corsica/Stickney def. Wessington Springs, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13

Douglas def. Custer, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-11

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Garretson, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-8

Estelline/Hendricks def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-5, 25-11

Faulkton def. Langford, 25-22, 25-21, 25-11

Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13

Great Plains Lutheran def. Lake Preston, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Groton Area def. Florence/Henry, 25-12, 25-9, 25-11

Harding County def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Highmore-Harrold def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 18-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17

Hill City def. Philip, 25-21, 25-17, 25-9

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-11, 25-10

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 25-10

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-12, 30-28, 25-17

James Valley Christian def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16

Kadoka Area def. Bennett County, 25-12, 25-12, 25-8

Lead-Deadwood def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Platte-Geddes, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23

North Central def. Leola/Frederick, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22

Northwestern def. Redfield, 25-13, 25-14, 25-7

Parker def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-9, 25-6, 25-12

Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-19, 25-12

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-20, 25-8

Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 17-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-17, 25-12

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-11, 25-10

Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16

Webster def. Waubay/Summit, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11

Edgemont Triangular

Edgemont def. Oelrichs, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18

Hay Springs, Neb. def. Edgemont, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-8

