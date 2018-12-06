High School Wrestling
Thursday's Scores
Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 18
Redfield/Doland 63, Mobridge/Pollock 12
Sturgis 45, Huron 25
Custer Quadrangular
Custer/Edgemont 55, Bennett County 15
Custer/Edgemont 67, Newell 0
Lyman Triangular
Lyman 46, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 25
Lyman 72, Sully Buttes 3
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 53, Sully Buttes 6
Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney Quadrangular
Garretson 49, Sioux Valley 6
Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 45, Garretson 36
Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 57, Sioux Valley 9
Parker 45, Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 32
Parker 54, Garretson 30
Parker 75, Sioux Valley 6
Tri-Valley Triangular
Adrian Area, Minn. 59, Tri-Valley 18
Canton 48, Adrian Area, Minn. 27
Winner Triangular
Burke/Gregory 60, Wagner 23
Yankton Triangular
Vermillion 60, Dakota Valley 12
Yankton 72, Dakota Valley 6
Yankton 51, Vermillion 24
Bowling
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 12/2/18: Fred Kiewel
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men's Game: Russ McCleary 297 (+109); Men's Series: Russ McCleary 777 (+213); Woman's Game: Patty Hutmacher 236 (+78); Women's Series: Diedre Ross 768 (+147).
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Terry Mahaffy, 300; Russ McCleary, 297; Jeff Patterson, 290; Danny Sharkey, 288; Derek Patton, 284; Dan Voss, 279; Nate Hand, 277; Ron Glabraith, 274; Aaron Meyer, 268; Ted Staikoff, 268; Larry Fanter, 266; Mark Parker, 266; Galin Jonas, 266; Joey Vanderpol, 259; Cory Bray, 258; JJ Walraven, 257; Carter Banning, 256; Josh Blake, 256; Jason Delgado, 256; Steve Shawda, 255; Terry McNamara, 255; Bob Stammers, 255; Paul Anderson, 254; Matt Galbraith, 249; Jamaal Becton, 248; Jeff Carda, 248; Tyler Engel, 248; Justin Larson, 247; Del Loefer, 247; Galin Jonas, 246; Wade Juve, 246; Thomas Vanderpol, 245; Jim Hadd, 245; Justin Ebsen, 244; Steve DuVall, 243; Jake Wytosick, 242; Chris Tindall, 242.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Russ McCleary, 777; Danny Sharkey, 763; Terry Mahaffy, 745; Nate Hand, 743; Cory Bray, 731; Mark Parker, 729; Galin Jonas, 715; Jeff Patterson, 713; Joey Vanderpol, 707; Bruce Hesse, 703; Larry Fanter, 696; Matt Galbraith, 689; Bob Stammers, 688; Dan Voss, 687; Paul Anderson, 687; Josh Blake, 678; Ron Glabraith, 678; Tyler Engel, 670; Steve DuVall, 668; Jason Delgado, 668; Carter Banning, 667; Jeff Carda, 661; Jamaal Becton, 657; Shoun Vanderpol, 655; Derek Patton, 655; Chris Tindall, 652; Todd Bakken, 650; Jim Hadd, 645; Dave Jones, 644; Thomas Vanderpol, 640; Steve Shawda, 640.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Brandyn Crawford, 279; Deidre Ross, 278; Shari Fechner, 237; Patty Hutmacher, 236; Rachael Galbraith, 225; Sammi Moen, 220; Delilag Oerlline, 214; Sherri Bucholz, 212; Stephanie Ayers, 212; Patty Fanter, 210; Tami Banning, 204; Deb Slusser, 204; Donna Young, 204; Sue Meriman, 201; Audra Hill, 201; Alice Hegert, 200.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Deidre Ross, 768; Brandyn Crawford, 717; Rachael Galbraith, 652; Sherri Bucholz, 606; Patty Hutmacher, 602; Patty Fanter, 601; Deb Slusser, 589; Shari Fechner, 581; Sammi Moen, 578; Delilag Oerlline, 557; Alice Hegert, 539; Stephanie Ayers, 538; Tami Banning, 536; Erin Phipps, 534; Kathy Anderson, 534; Sue Meriman, 533; Corie Richey, 529; Tiffany Henderson, 524; Jessica Groves, 518; Margaret Kuntz, 516; Doreen Hurd, 515; Audra Hill, 514; Juliiana Hill, 511.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Mark Budd, 279; Scott Weyer, 278; Brad Maxwell, 276; Andrew O'Connell, 269; Tim Roth, 268; Harold Holt, 268; Kyle Beaird, 268; Mike Smith, 267; Gary Scaggs, 260; Cody Henrichsen, 257; Adam Wortman, 257; Kevin Mitzel, 256; Ted Staikoff, 256; Brett Foreman, 256; Paul Sterkel, 256; Aaron Sumners, 254; Ray O'Connell, 251; Rob Brown, 248; Tim Hutton, 248; Justin Ebson, 248; Terry Rymer, 247; Bruce Rall, 247; Josh Blake, 247; Randy Horsley, 246; Rockie Nikkila, 246; Kevin Lowe, 245; Keith Holloway, 244; Lane Meyer, 244; Tony Pataky, 241; JJ Steen, 240.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Andrew O'Connell, 779; Cody Henrichsen, 739; Mark Budd, 738; Adam Wortman, 713; Kyle Beaird, 706; Scott Weyer, 702; Mike Smith, 698; Harold Holt, 696; Keith McClain, 694; Aaron Sumners, 693; Tim Roth, 691; Bruce Rall, 687; Tony Pataky, 682; Brett Foreman, 682; Tim Hutton, 678; Gary Scaggs, 677; Randy Horsley, 676; Ty Falcon, 676; Rob Brown, 674; Terry Berg, 673; Ted Staikoff, 671; Rockie Nikkila, 671; Chuck Fleming, 667; Ray O'Connell, 659; Brad Maxwell, 658; Paul Sterkel, 658; Scott Welch, 652; Justin Ebson, 642.
Robbinsdale
Women’s Game – 200+
D'Anna Fischer, 245; Liz King, 224; Carol Goodrich, 221; Mary Allison, 215; Laurie Sumners, 214; Karen Foreman, 206; Brandy Foreman, 202.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Kristy Jones, 594; Carol Goodrich, 580; D'Anna Fischer, 578; Laurie Sumners, 563; Joleen Zoller, 558; Liz King, 555; Dawn Adams, 544; Karen Foreman, 541; Brandy Foreman, 536; Spike Herman, 518; Mary Allison, 514; Amy Meyer, 514.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Game – 200+
Gary Davidson, 273; Del Genzlinger, 254; Chuck Kiefer, 246; Del Ashlock, 230; Rod Atterbery, 220; Dan Wissinger, 220; Wayne Block, 210; Calvin Hill, 205; Jerry Carpenter, 204; Tim McElroy, 203.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Series – 500+
Del Genzlinger, 644; Gary Davidson, 626; Chuck Kiefer, 578; Wayne Block, 578; Del Ashlock, 573; Tim McElroy, 560; Rod Atterbery, 558; Dan Wissinger, 558; Calvin Hill, 553; Jake Roth, 551; Jasper Green, 548; Dennis Baxley, 534; Ron Ueker, 533; Bob Litz, 508; Rick Fairley, 502.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Game – 140+
JoAnn Wissinger, 195; Joyce Kiefer, 190; Margie Carpenter, 188; Judy Roth, 184; Donna young, 184; Lousie Flack, 171; Sharon Karp, 170; Carole Marshall, 168; Dianne Block, 166; Nita Clark, 158; Annette Nettle, 156; Marilyn Davidson, 150; Karin Lord, 143.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Series – 420+
Margie Carpenter, 528; Donna young, 492; Joyce Kiefer, 490; Carole Marshall, 484; JoAnn Wissinger, 463; Dianne Block, 449; Sharon Karp, 445; Judy Roth, 444; Marilyn Davidson, 433; Nita Clark, 432; Lousie Flack, 422.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Game
Jace Wetzler, 210; Vincent England, 207; Ozzy Holsworth, 196; Casey Chasing Hawk, 181; Jackson Hauer, 177; Trevor Rutan, 156.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Series
Vincent England, 549; Jace Wetzler, 511; Ozzy Holsworth, 500; Jackson Hauer, 465; Casey Chasing Hawk, 460; Trevor Rutan, 433.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Game
Katie Paris, 237; Bailey Banning, 184; Erin Ayers, 174; Abby Solano, 126,
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Series
Katie Paris, 615; Erin Ayers, 502; Bailey Banning, 443; Abby Solano, 338.
League Scores –
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 11/27/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Turkey Hunters, 38.5-13.5; 2nd Place – The Jokers, 34-18. High Team Game: Turkey Hunters, 620; High Team Series: Turkey Hunters, 1725. High Game (Women) Jane Greff, 183; High Series (Women) Kay Olson, 487.
Black Hills Men – 11/28/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – 1st Choice Realty, 34-18. Team High Game: Rockin J Arena, 905. Team High Series: 1st Choice Realty, 2604. High Game: (Men) Kyle Beaird, 268; High Series (Men) Adam Wortman, 713. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Gary Scaggs 260/677; Harold Holt 268/696; Kyle Beaird 268/706; Adam Wortman 257/713; Ty Falcon 676.
Family Affair League – 12/2/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Pete Lien, 41-15; 2nd Place – Has Beens, 34-22. High Team Game: M&M, 900; High Team Series: Spare Me, 2592. High Game: (Men) Josh Blake, 247; (Women) Sam Faatz, 212; High Series (Men) Steve Blake, 596; (Women) Sam Faatz, 552. Split Conversions: Kevin Drone (3-10 & 3-4-6-10); Amanda Hern (3-7 & 4-5).
4 O’Clock Shift – 11/30/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Young & Old, 36-12. High Team Game: The Bowling Bags, 740, 771; High Team Series: Just Look for Terry, 2108. High Game: (Men) Bruce Rall, 247; (Women) Liz King 224. High Series: (Men) Bruce Rall, 687; (Women) Carol Goodrich, 580. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Lane Meyer, 244 (60 POA).
League Scores –
Meadowood Lanes
Classy Trio –11/30/18
Team Standings – 1st Place – Patton Flooring, 254-82; 2nd Place – Meadowood Lanes, 228.5-107.5. High Team Game: Patton Flooring, 716; High Team Series, LIFINO, 2581. High Game: (Men) Jeff Patterson, 290; (Women) Brandyn Crawford, 249. High Series 3 Game: (Men) Jeff Patterson, 730; (Women) Brandyn Crawford, 696; High Series 4 Game: (Men) Jeff Patterson, 965; (Women) Brandyn Crawford, 927.
Saturday Night Survivors – 12/01/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – 2 Legit 2 Split, 43-5-21.5; Team High Game: Siouxper Strikers; High Team Series: Siouxper Strikers, 2050. High Game: (Men) Bob Stomers, 255; (Women): Rose Held, 194; High Series: (Men) Bob Stomers, 688; (Women) Rose Held, 505. Split Conversions: Stacey Held (4-7-10).
Try Hard - 11/27/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – LIFINO, 39-18; 2nd Place – Hard Rockers, 35-17. Team High Game: LIFINO, 614; High Team Series: LIFINO, 1765. High Game: (Women): Diedre Ross, 278; High Series: (Women) Diedre Ross, 768. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Julie Hill 176/511; Stephanie Ayers 212/538; Cori Richey 191/529; Debbie Slusser 192/526; Sherri Fechner 237.
Meadwood Strikers – 11/28/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Alley Cats, 33-15; 2nd Place – Ten Pins, 30-18. Team High Game: Alley Cats, 609; High Team Series: Alley Cats, 1734. High Game: (Women): Donna Young, 204; High Series: (Women) Margaret Kuntz, 516.
Football Widows – 11/26/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Broncos, 33-15; 2nd Place – Seahawks. 30-18. Team High Game: Seahawks, 512; High Team Series: Seahawks, 1465; High Game: (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 214; High Series (Women) Delilah Oerlline, 557. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Sandi Klundt 505 (94+ POS)
Meadowood Sr. Mixed – 11/29/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Late Comers, 28.5-19.5; 2nd Place – Ringers, 26.5-21.5. Team High Game: No Taps, 903; High Team Series: Pin Busters, 2491. High Game: (Men) Jim Gehner, 238; (Women) Mary Lou Saugstad, 181; High Series: (Men) Jim Gehner, 633 (Women) Margie Carpenter, 485. Split Conversions: Jim Gehner (4-5); Carol Valentine (3-4-6-7-10); Margie Carpenter (2-7); Rose Jeffery (3-10).
Rocaway – 11/26/18
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Triple D, 28-20; 2nd Place – Tipsy Ten Pins, 27-21; High Game (Women): Rachael Galbraith, 225; High Series (Women) Rachael Galbraith, 652. Weekly Highs: Jessica Groves 518; Sherri Bucholz, 212/606.
Nitebirds – 12/02/18
Team Standings: 1st Place –Blue Jays, 33-19; 2nd Place – Buzzards, 30-22. Team High Game: Roadrunners, 1017; High Team Series: Dodo’s, 2756. High Game: (Men) Jason Delgado, 256; (Women): Patty Hutmacher, 236; High Series: (Men) Jason Delgado, 668; (Women) Patty Hutmacher, 602.