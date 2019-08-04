Isaac Dike hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to push the Black Hills Americans all-stars to a come-from-behind 6-3 win over Wisconsin at the Junior Little League Midwest Regional baseball tournament in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Wisconsin jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. Black Hills knotted the game at 3-all in the top of the third inning.
Brady Bickett walked and Hayden Leighty was hit by a pitch to open the third. Dike singled to drive in Bickett. Leighty scored on a fielder’s choice then Dike stole home to tie the game at three.
With the game still tied at 3-3 in the sixth, Aidan Mason hit a one-out single and Arell Lopez walked to get Black Hills on the base paths. Aaron Robertson reached on a fielder’s choice, forcing Lopez out at second, ahead of Dike’s homer on a 1-1 pitch.
Dike finished the game with two singles, a double and a home run on his way to a 4-for-4 game at the plate. He drove in three runs and scored twice to pace the Americans’ offense.
Joseph Corwin had two hits for Black Hills.
Robertson picked up the win in relief of Corwin, who started and went 1-2/3 innings. Robertson went 5-1/3 shutout innings on the mound, allowing only two hits and no runs while walking three.
The Americans are back in action at 8 a.m. Tuesday when they play Iowa.
Sasquatch fall in season finale
Wheat City pushed two runs across in the sixth inning as the Whiskey Jacks closed out the 2019 Expedition League season Sunday with a 2-0 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch.
Joe Yorke had two hits to lead Spearfish. Chad Call and Tucker Roe had a hit each for the Sasquatch.
Blake Fitzgerald and Jayden Kay both had two hits for Wheat City. Austin Trahan had a hit, a run scored and an RBI for the Whiskey Jacks.
Bartless, Hall claim SDGA championship
Katie Bartlett of Pierre and Julia Hall of Vermillion birdied the second playoff hole to win the South Dakota Golf Association's Two-Woman Championship over Carley McMacken and Kelly Evans-Hullinger of Brookings.
Both teams ended up at one under par 143 for the two-day event.
In the senior division, Julie King of Sioux Falls and Collette Quam of Aberdeen won by five shots over Pam Hoiland and Jeri Krsnak of Sioux Falls. Low Net winners were Dawn McInroy of Sioux Falls and Mary Klozenbucher of Huron.
In the open division, Amy Nawroth and Mary Neuroth of Watertown shot 144 and won by 10 shots over Jennifer Stalley of Pierre and Krista Young of Rapid City. Low Net winners were Monica Hanten and Shawn Hansen of Watertown.