Chadron State's Dalton Holst has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for the opening week of the 2019 season.
Holst led the RMAC and tied seven others for No. 3 in NCAA Division II with four touchdown passes on Saturday against Black Hills State, including the go-ahead touchdown in the Eagles' third-quarter rally from a 17-0 halftime deficit. His 327 passing yards also led the league and were 12th nationally. Holst did not throw an interception or lose a fumble.
Nick Ciccio from Colorado Mesa has been named the RMAC defensive player of the week. Ciccio had six total tackles, two Interceptions, four pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His six passes defended on Saturday led all of NCAA Division II football.
Colorado Mesa's Lucas Ruiz-Diaz has been named the RMAC special teams player of the Week. Ruiz-Diaz connected on all three of his field goal attempts and was 4-for-4 on his point-after-touchdown kicks. He hit on a 48-yard attempt as time expired in the first half, which was the longest in his career.
Dixie State, CC's Kilgore leaders of RMAC golf tourney
Dixie State, Utah, is the first day leader in the team competition and Faith Kilgore from Colorado Christian is the individual leader after the opening day of the Farmers Insurance Samuel Proal Invitational women’s golf tournament being played at the Pueblo Golf Course.
Dixie State holds a five-stroke lead over Regis, Colo., and Colorado Mesa after 18 holes in the 36-hole Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season-opening tournament. The Trailblazers totaled 300 strokes after Day 1. The Rangers and Mavericks are tied for second place at 305.
Kilgore owns a two-shot lead after carding a 2-under-par 70 during Monday’s opening round. Brandy McClain of Colorado Mesa is two shots back after opening with an even-par 72. Chadron State’s Brooke Kramer and Madison Moss of Dixie State are tied for third at 73.
Locally, Chadron State sits eighth, South Dakota Mines is in 12th place and Black Hills State is 14th after the opening round of play.
The Eagles’ Alpine Hickstein joined Kramer in the top 20 of the individual standings. Hickstein shot a 5-over 77.
The Hardrockers’ Emily Schimbeno led Mines with an opening-day 80. Hayley Franke was the low golfer for Black Hills State after opening with an 82.
Black Hills State's McGee wins all-around rodeo title
The Black Hills State University women’s rodeo team finished first and Cashae McGee took all-around honors as the Yellow Jackets opened the 2019-20 season at the Falcon Frontier Days at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
"We had a lot of really good performances this week," said head coach Glen Lammers. "I was impressed with our freshmen and how quickly they adapted to college rodeo competition with several qualifying for the short go. I credit this success to the mentoring and leadership of our upperclassmen."
In breakaway roping, Tayle Brink won the event with 7.5 on two, while Emilee Pauley took second with 7.8 on two head. KeAnna Ward took first in the goat tying with 15.1 on two. Opal Harkins was third with 16.3 on two. In barrel racing, Wacey Brown finished second with a total time of 32.92 over two runs, and McGee was third at :32.97.
The Jacket men’s team placed fifth overall.
In tie down roping, Collin Palmer finished third in the long go with 12.8. In saddle bronc riding, Tayte Goodman placed third with 70 points on one head.
Next up for Black Hills State is the Mid-Plains Community College Stampede in North Platte, Neb., on Sept. 12-14.
Burke tosses one-hitter as Central downs Stevens
Rapid City Central pitcher Alyssa Burke threw a one-hitter, Peyton Burke homered and Molly England drove in three runs as the Cobblers shut out Tapid City Stevens, 8-0, in girls softball action Monday at the Parkview Softball Complex.
Burke struck out six and walked one, facing two batters over the limit over four innings on the mound.
Bagley, who finished with two hits in three at-bats, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to help stake Central to a 2-0 lead.
England hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the third that drove in Nora Nelson, Laina Culberson and Hanna Semmler.