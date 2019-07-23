Ryan Horning and Vincent Van Liere, both of Rapid City, claimed first-place honors in their age divisons at the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championships played Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
Horning carded a nine-over-par 45 to win the girls 11-and-under division. Jayce Pugh of Miller placed second two shots back with a 47 and Olivia Braun King of Aberdeen was third after shooting 48.
Van Liere tied with Riley Christensen of Sioux Falls for top honors in the boys 11-and-under division. Both carded scores of 1-over 37 on the par-36 Hillsview course. Wyatt Larson of McLaughlin finished third with a 40.
Allison Meyerink won the girls 12-13 age group with a plus-16 score of 88. Carter Shawd of Sioux Falls won the boys 12-13 division with a 4-over 76.
In the 14-15 age group, Jack Hilgenberg of Sioux Falls claimed the boys title on Tuesday with a 2-over 146, while Maiya Muller of Beresford captured the girls crown with a two-day total of 169.
Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls won boys 16-18 boys championship Tuesday with a 36-hole score of 9-under 135. Shannon McCormick and Reese Jansa, both of Sioux Falls, shared the girls 16-18 division with a score of 159.
You have free articles remaining.
Championships in both 11-and-under divisions are decided over nine holes. Golfers in the 12-13 age divisions compete in 18-hole title rounds.
Hart Ranch hosting couple tourney on Aug. 4
Hart Ranch Golf Course will host a couples golf tournament on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. by shotgun start. The format is modified chapman. Entry is $80 for Hart Ranch members and $130 for non-members. The registration deadline is Aug. 2.
For more information, call the Hart Ranch pro shop at 605-341-5703.