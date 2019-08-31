The Douglas high school football team kicked off the season Saturday night in Mitchell looking to open the 2019 campaign in the right track.
Mitchell had different plans as it scored 35 unanswered points to close out the opening half en route to a 56-27 victory.
Mitchell opened the game with a quick score as it drove down the field and Parker Philips ran it in from three yards out.
The Patriots had an immediate answer as Anthony Ramsey connected with David Severson on a 64-yard pass to make it 7-6 with 6:42 remaining in the opening quarter.
From there, the Kernals took over as they scored on a string of Philips and Carter Jacobsen running plays, with Philips scoring three times, and Jacobsen adding two of his own.
Down 49-6, Douglas scored a pair of touchdowns in the third, but it was too little too late as Mitchell added two of their own in the second half to put the game away.
The Patriots host their home opener on Friday when they take on Belle Fourche at 6 p.m.
PIERRE 40, STURGIS 0: Pierre took a 33-0 lead into the half to run past the Scoopers as both teams kicked of the season Saturday night in Pierre.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis is back in action when it takes on St. Thomas More Friday night in Rapid City.
High School Softball
The Rapid City Stevens softball team closed out the weekend with another sweep Saturday morning in Mitchell.
The Raiders opened the day with a 10-2 victory over Sioux Falls Washington, followed by another lopsided 12-2 win over Mitchell.
In the first game, Stevens wasted little time getting on the board as it scored a pair of runs in the opening inning.
Washington scored a run in the bottom of the first, but the Raiders had an immediate answer with three more runs.
Stevens added three insurance runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to seal the win.
Reilly Tschetter led the Raiders with three hits and three RBI, while Abbie Schoenberner finished with two hits and three RBI.
In the second matchup of the day, Stevens took a 5-0 lead into the bottom half of the third, before adding five more runs in the third to put the game out of reach early.
Jill Delzer had a big game for the Raiders as she went 3-for-4, with two runs scored and five RBI.
Sophia Schoeberl chipped in with three hits and two RBI, while Tschetter and Darcy Gerrsen finished with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (7-2) will play Douglas Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Aberdeen Central overcame two separate six-point deficits — one at the start of the opening set and one at the beginning of the third — to complete a 25-23, 25-10, 25-23 non-conference volleyball sweep of Rapid City Central Saturday evening at Golden Eagles Arena in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Central began the night in an early, and quick, hole, spotting the visiting Cobblers a 6-point head start in the first set, a scenario which would essentially hit rewind and replay at the outset of the third.
"We just didn't settle in as quick as we should have," said Central coach Jackie Bindenagel. "But once we settled, then things were good. Everything they hit at us was aggressive and just got through our block, but our back row handled it. Then we were able to get after it serving and get them back on their heels a little bit."
Aberdeen Central clawed its way back into the lead by at 19-18 in the first set and 21-20 in the third. Both times, the Cobblers fought back with a rally, but not soon enough to snatch back victory.
Rapid City Central (1-1) will play at the Campbell County Invitational starting Friday.
Girls Soccer
MITCHELL 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: Mitchell cruised to a lopsided win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian Saturday afternoon at Hart Ranch.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian (0-5) will play Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night at Sioux Park.
Boys Soccer
MITCHELL 6, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 4: Mitchell outlasted Douglas/Rapid City Christian as it picked up its first win of the season on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian (2-4) is at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at 7 p.m.
College Football
Sneed has 4 TDs, leads Montana past South Dakota 31-17
Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 430 yards and had three passing touchdowns and another rushing to lead Montana to a 31-17 win over South Dakota in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.
Sneed was 37 of 52 with two interceptions. His 16-yard pass to Samori Toure put the Grizzlies up 7-3 and he followed with a 2-yard run to help build a 17-10 lead at the half. In the third quarter Sneed connected with Samuel Akem for a 43-yard score and Marcus Knight from 6 yards out.
Austin Simmons, who threw for 3,142 yards last year, was 22 of 23 for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Coyotes. Kody Case had 11 catches for 144 yards with touchdown plays of 3 and 9 yards.
South Dakota had won 16 straight home openers while Montana had lost 10 straight road openers.