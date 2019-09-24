The Rapid City Rush announced forward Cedric Montminy and defenseman Josh Elmes will attend the AHL training camp of the Manitoba Moose this week.
Montminy had a rookie year to remember last season, scoring 20 goals with 18 assists in 60 games. For his efforts and contributions both on and off the ice, Montminy was named the 2019 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award recipient.
Elmes returns to the Rush after a career-year last season, where he notched six goals, 18 assists, and 24 points with the Rush and Fort Wayne Komets. Elmes also received the Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award following his rookie season in 2017-18, becoming the first rookie to earn the honor.
Mines golfers sweep Dickinson meet
The South Dakota Mines men's and women's golf teams made it a clean sweep Monday during the Dickinson State Fall Invitational at Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Medora, N.D., winning both team titles and medalist honors in both the men's and women's crowns.
The Hardrocker men won with a two-round score of 614. Valley City State took second with 629, the Mines B team placed third with 653 and Dickinson State was fourth with 662 stokes.
You have free articles remaining.
Hardrocker Roger Nakagawa earned medalist honors for the men after shooting even-par 72 Monday to finish with a 36-hole score of 147. Mines' Bryce Howard was runner-up at 151 and Garret Hohn, playing on the Mines B team, placed third at 152.
Jake Francis and Lane Jensen both carded two-round scores of 160 to share sixth place. Alex Lesselyoung tied for eighth place another shot back at 161.
The Hardrocker women shaved 18 strokes over their team score from the first round to finish with a two-day total of 752. Dickinson State was second with 790 and Valley City State had 798 strokes for third place.
Mines junior Larissa Pawlowski, who was the first-day leader, finished with a 36-hole score of 186. Haley Shanks of Valley City State was a stroke back in second with a 187. VCSU's Jocelyn Braunberger and Natalee Hafer of Dickison State tied for third with a 190.
Hardrocker senior Nicole Schrader carded a 193 to finish fifth, Jessalyn Shipp placed sixth at 195 and Alexandra Rauert finished seventh at 196.
The Hardrockers are back in action this weekend as both the men's and women's teams head to Sioux Falls to compete in the Augustana Invitational at Elmwood Golf Course.