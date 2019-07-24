Spearfish’s Emma Murphy will transfer to the South Dakota School of Mines and play volleyball for the Hardrockers in this fall.
Murphy will transfer to Mines from the University of Nebraska-Kearney for her sophomore season.
"We are thrilled to complete our roster for the 2019 season with Emma," Hardrocker head coach Lauren Torvi said. “Upon first meeting Emma, it was clear to us that she was brilliant, determined and would be a great fit in our culture.”
"I am excited to be a part of this rebuilding process and help create a winning program at Mines," Murphy said.
Murphy is a graduate of Spearfish High School. The 5-foot-7 setter-defensive specialist is a two-time all-conference selections and led her team to a third-place finish in the 2015 South Dakota State Class A volleyball tournament.
Murphy plans to pursue a degree in health sciences while at Mines.
Five headed into SD Amateur Baseball hall
Five former standouts will be inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame during a banquet scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Flandreau.
Jay Bentz of Dell Rapids, Dan Stier of Mina, Keith Gall of Redfield, Rick Weber of Flandreau and Roger Merriam of Watertown are the new inductees for 2019.
The inductees will also be honored on Saturday, Aug. 10 during semifinal day at the state tournament in Mitchell.
The Oct. 6 banquet will be held at the William Janklow Community Center in Flandreau, starting at 4 p.m. with a social hour, a meal at 5 p.m. and the banquet. Ticket information for the banquet will be released at a later date.
Correction
Rylan Horning of Rapid City was the winner of the girls 11-under age group title in the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Championships played Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.