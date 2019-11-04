Black Hills State freshman Haedyn Rhoades was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for her play last weekend helping the Yellow Jackets to wins over Regis, Colo., and Colorado Christian.
Rhoades had 24 digs against Regis during Black Hills State’s three-set win Friday over the Rangers. She followed that effort up Saturday with 43 digs against the Cougars in a five-set win.
A 5-foot-3 defensive specialist, Rhoades currently ranks fourth in the RMAC with 502 digs over 92 sets, an average of 5.46.
Black Hills State closes the regular season with road matches on Friday and Saturday. The Yellow Jackets first play at Chadron State, Neb., at 7 p.m. Friday before traveling to Denver to play Metro-State on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m.
Other RMAC player of the week honors went to Kasie Gilfert of Colorado Mesa and Silvia Basso of Regis. Gilfert was named offensive player of the week, while Basso was named setter of the week.
BH women’s soccer team closes season with shutout losses
Black Hills State saw its season come to an end with two shutout losses in matches against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and Metro State-Denver.
You have free articles remaining.
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 4-0 decision Friday to UC-Colorado Springs, the top-ranked team in the NCAA Division II ranks.
The Cougars outshot Black Hills State 37-1 for the game, and put 15 shots on frame. Yellow Jacket goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara made 11 saves against UC-Colorado Springs. Marissa Dowling had the lone shot for BH.
Four Cougars scored goals for the league champions: Aleesa Muir, Amelia Junge, Shanade Hopcroft and Kaitlin Hinkle.
Black Hills State closed the season Sunday with a 2-0 loss to Metro State.
The Yellow Jackets' backline again found itself tested during Sunday's match. The Roadrunners fired off 37 shots, with 11 going on goal.
BH goalkeeper Teagen Hartley finished with nine saves. Caitlin Kelly had two shots, with one going on goal.
Black Hills State finished the 2019 season with a 3-13-1 overall record and 3-8-1 in RMAC play.