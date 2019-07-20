The Hastings Sodbusters had little trouble putting runs on the board as they cruised to a 21-4 victory over Spearfish in an Expedition League Matchup Saturday night in Spearfish.
The earlier parts of the game were fairly close with Spearfish carrying a 3-0 advantage at the end of the first inning.
From there, the Sodbusters took over, starting with four runs in the top half of the fourth inning.
Hastings added another run in the third and four more in the fourth to make it 9-3.
The Sodbusters wouldn't let up, scoring five more runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and six to close out the eighth.
No statistics were made available.
Spearfish (23-24) will host Hastings again this afternoon at 3:35 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
RMAC kickoff to be held at Broncos UCHealth Center July 24
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is set to host the 2019 Football Kickoff on Wednesday, July 24 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado.
The event will feature all 11 football head coaches and nearly 40 football student-athletes. In addition, coaches and student-athletes will gather the day before (Tuesday, July 23) for a community engagement event at the VA center in Denver.
The student-athletes will also go through a media training session later that evening.
On Wednesday, at the Broncos' practice facility, student-athletes and coaches will rotate between press conferences, one-on-one interviews, and several other stations.
Be sure to follow the RMAC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates! You can watch all press conferences streamed live on the RMAC Network at www.RMACSPORTS.tv.
For credentials request, please contact Jaclyn Lam (jlam@rmacsports.org).