Sasquatch game cancelled due to field conditions
Friday night's Expedition League matchup between the Spearfish Sasquatch and Hub City Hot Shots was cancelled earlier in the afternoon due to poor field conditions at Fossum Field in Aberdeen.
There is no word as to whether or not the game will be made up.
Friday's game was the second of a two-game series between the teams that kicked off Thursday as Hub City edged Spearfish 11-10 on a walk-off walk.
The Sasquatch return home to take on the Hastings Sodbusters tonight at 6:35 p.m.
Montminy returning to Rush for 2019 season
The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that 2019 Blaine Jarvis “Heart and Soul Award” winner Cedric Montminy will return to Rapid City for his second season as a professional.
Montminy came to the Rush last season as a rookie in North American professional hockey, and had a banner year as a first-year professional. The 5-11, 190-pound forward became the fifth rookie in team history to amass 20 goals in a season, which led the team, coupled with 18 assists for 38 points in 60 games. This was good enough for second in team scoring last year, while also racking up 117 PIM.
“I signed back in Rapid because my girlfriend and I really enjoyed the quality of life there, and the Rush gave me my first chance. On that alone, it was so important for me to stay in Rapid City,” Cedric Montminy stated on his return to the Rush. “I still can’t explain what happened last year, it was so incredible. I just played my game without trying to do too much, and everything worked out. I guess the timing was perfect.”
“This has to be one of the most important re-signings of this offseason. I am absolutely ecstatic to have Cedric return to the Rush organization,” Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said. “If you have 20 Cedric Montminy’s on your team, it’s bound to be a juggernaut of a group. Cedric was such a diamond in the rough for us coming into camp under the radar and turning this last season into one we’ll be talking about for a long time.”