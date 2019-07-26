Pierre came back from an early deficit to earn a 9-6 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch in an Expedition League matchup Friday night in Pierre.
Spearfish jumped out to a two-run lead heading into the bottom of the first, but the Trappers had an answer to tie it at 2-2.
Dawson Martin gave the Sasquatch the 3-2 lead in the next inning when he belted a shot over the wall.
Chad Call drove in two more runs a short time later on an RBI single to give Spearfish a 5-2 advantage.
After the Sasquatch extended its lead to 6-3 with a run in the sixth, Pierre began to take over.
The Trappers scored two runs in the sixth, before taking its first lead of the game with three more runs in the seventh.
Pierre added an insurance run in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Call led the way for the Sasquatch with four hits and three RBI, while Brent Richey chipped in with two hits and two RBI.
Spearfish falls to 24-28, including a 6-17 record in the second half of the season.
The Sasquatch will remain on the road when they take on Pierre tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Warwick Workouts camps begin Sunday
Warwick Workouts Rising Stars basketball camps begin Sunday at St. Thomas More High School.
The camps are highly concentrated offensive skill development camps designed to challenge athletes at their respective grade level. Players will learn the fundamentals of basketball, starting with ball-handling, shooting technique, repetition in shooting through multiple shooting and finishing drills.
There are four sessions:
- Session 1 – Grades 1-3 boys and girls, 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., July 28-30
- Session 2 – Grades 4-7 boys and girls, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., July 28-30
- Session 3 – Grades 3-5 boys, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., July 31-Aug. 2
- Session 4 – Grades 6-8 boys, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 31-Aug. 2
For more information, contact Kris Warwick with Warwick Workouts at 605-391-6700 or by email at kris.warwick@avera.org.
Mines volleyball camps going on next week
Two volleyball camps will take place at South Dakota School of Mines’ King Center, starting Sunday and running through Friday.
The Hardrocker Volleyball Prospect Camp runs Sunday through Wednesday. This camp is an advanced skills development camp designed for high-level high school volleyball players entering grades 10-12. Cost of the camp is $250 for overnight campers and $200 for commuters.
The Hardrockers’ Skills Camp will run Wednesday through Friday. The camp is designed to improve skill level, enhance player development and build confidence in skills. The camp is geared toward students entering grades K-9 this school year of school year. Cost is $100 per camper with a sibling discount (50 percent).
Both camps deadlines to signup online are Saturday at midnight but walk-ups are allowed.