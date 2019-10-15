Augustana’s Alex Stone won medalist honors and teammate Natalie Young placed third overall at the DII National Preview golf tournament, leading the Vikings to the team championship in the process.
Stone finished with a three-day score of 217, while Young, who is from Rapid City, finished six shots back at 223. Young shot a career-low 68 during her first round at the tournament.
The Vikings as a team finished with a three-day total of 915 to edge out Limestone College by two strokes for the team championship. Augustana bettered six schools ranked in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association top 25.
City Rec Dept. dodgeball, volleyball accepting registrations
Registration deadlines for Rapid City Recreation Department winter volleyball and dodgeball leagues is fast approaching.
The registration deadline for dodgeball leagues is Oct. 23 for the dodgeball leagues and Oct. 30 for the volleyball leagues.
The six-week co-ed dodgeball season begins Oct. 29 at West Community Gymnasium. There will be an end of season tournament. Cost is $135 per team.
There are men's women's, coed and reverse open volleyball divisions, with matches held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The 11-week leagues begin Nov. 5 at the South and West Community gymnasiums and there is a double-elimination end of season tournament. Cost for league play is $235 per team.
Sign up online at www.rcparksandrec.org or stop by the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office, 515 West Boulevard. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or at 394-5223 (work) or 415-0226 (cell).