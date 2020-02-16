Local Schedule | Monday, Feb. 17
Local Schedule | Monday, Feb. 17

BASKETBALL

High School Girls

Bison at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Pine Ridge;4 p.m.

White River at St. Francis;5:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Wall at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

