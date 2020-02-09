Local Schedule | Monday, Feb. 10
Local Schedule | Monday, Feb. 10

All Times Mountain

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball;Time

St. Francis at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Oelrichs;5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball;Time

Philip at Wall;6 p.m.

