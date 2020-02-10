Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 11
Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 11

All Times Mountain

BASKETBALL

High School Girls;Time

R.C. Christian at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Newell;3 p.m.

Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Lower Brule at Wall;5 p.m.

High School Boys;Time

R.C. Christian at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Bennett County;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Bison at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at Newell; 3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Winner at St. Francis;5:30 p.m.

