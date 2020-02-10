Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 11

All Times Mountain
BASKETBALL
High School Girls;Time
R.C. Christian at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Douglas at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell;3 p.m.
Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Lower Brule at Wall;5 p.m.
High School Boys;Time
R.C. Christian at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Bennett County;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Bison at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Newell; 3 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Winner at St. Francis;5:30 p.m.