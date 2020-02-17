Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 18
agate

Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 18

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

BASKETBALL

High School Girls;Time

Takini at Bison;4 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.

Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.

Edgemont at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Philip at Faith;6 p.m.

White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.

R.C. Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Todd County;4:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.

High School Boys;Time

Takini at Bison; 6 p.m.

New England, N.D. at Harding County; 5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at St. Francis;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Oelrichs at Wall;7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

STM boys drop No. 2 Chargers

  • Updated

The top-ranked St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team continued to roll Saturday and remained unbeaten with a 77-70 victory over second-ranked …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News