Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 18

All Times Mountain
BASKETBALL
High School Girls;Time
Takini at Bison;4 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5 p.m.
Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.
Edgemont at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
Philip at Faith;6 p.m.
White River at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell;5:30 p.m.
R.C. Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Todd County;4:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Wall;5 p.m.
High School Boys;Time
Takini at Bison; 6 p.m.
New England, N.D. at Harding County; 5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at St. Francis;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Oelrichs at Wall;7 p.m.