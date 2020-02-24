Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 25

All Times Mountain
BASKETBALL
High School Girls;Time
R.C. Stevens at R.C. Central;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at R.C. Christian;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Spearfish:6 p.m.
Region 7B
Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at White River;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Lyman;5 p.m.
Region 8B
Bison at Faith;6 p.m.
Lemmon at Wakpala;6 p.m.
Harding County winner at Dupree;6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.
High School Boys;Time
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at R.C. Christian;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Takini;5 p.m.