Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 25
agate

Local Schedule | Tuesday, Feb. 25

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

BASKETBALL

High School Girls;Time

R.C. Stevens at R.C. Central;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at R.C. Christian;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Spearfish:6 p.m.

Region 7B

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at White River;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Lyman;5 p.m.

Region 8B

Bison at Faith;6 p.m.

Lemmon at Wakpala;6 p.m.

Harding County winner at Dupree;6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.

High School Boys;Time

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Custer;7 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at R.C. Christian;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Spearfish;7:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Takini;5 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News