Local Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 28

All Times Mountain
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Red Cloud at Douglas;8 p.m.
Dupree at Faith;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Hay Springs, Neb.;4 p.m.
Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Winner at Todd County;5:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Wall;5:30 p.m.