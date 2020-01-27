Local Schedule | Tuesday, Jan. 28

All Times Mountain

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis;6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Lead-Deadwood at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Red Cloud at Douglas;8 p.m.

Dupree at Faith;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at Hay Springs, Neb.;4 p.m.

Newell at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Winner at Todd County;5:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Wall;5:30 p.m.

