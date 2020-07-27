Local Schedule | Tuesday, July 28
Local Schedule | Tuesday, July 28

  Updated
All Times Mountain

LEGION BASEBALL

Spearfish Post 164 at R.C. Post 22;5 p.m.

R.C. Post 320 at S.F. Post 15 East;2 p.m.

+5
