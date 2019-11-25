WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota Mines at Black Hills State;5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota Mines at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota Mines at Black Hills State;5:30 p.m.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota Mines at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.