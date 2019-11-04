All Times Mountain
Region 8A Tournament
Custer at Lead-Deadwood, 6 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More
Belle Fourche at R.C. Christian
Region 7A Tournament
At Winner
Red Cloud vs. Winner, 6:30 p.m.
Little Wound vs. Pine Ridge, 5 p.m.
Region 7B Tournament
At Kadoka
Wall vs. Kadoka Area, 7 p.m.
Lyman vs. Philip, 5 p.m.
At New Underwood
Oelrichs vs. New Underwood, 5 p.m.
Edgemont vs. White River, 7 p.m.
Region 8B Tournament
McIntosh at Faith, 6 p.m.
Newell at Harding County, 6 p.m.
Bison at Timber Lake, 6 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon, 6 p.m.