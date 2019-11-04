{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Region 8A Tournament

Custer at Lead-Deadwood, 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More

Belle Fourche at R.C. Christian

Region 7A Tournament

At Winner

Red Cloud vs. Winner, 6:30 p.m.

Little Wound vs. Pine Ridge, 5 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament

At Kadoka

Wall vs. Kadoka Area, 7 p.m.

Lyman vs. Philip, 5 p.m.

At New Underwood

Oelrichs vs. New Underwood, 5 p.m.

Edgemont vs. White River, 7 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament

McIntosh at Faith, 6 p.m.

Newell at Harding County, 6 p.m.

Bison at Timber Lake, 6 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon, 6 p.m.

